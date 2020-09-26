OU football notebook: 'To not get a turnover here today is huge,' Riley said

“Poor technique across the board for us, for sure,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “We played with poor technique. Penalties showed that.”

True freshmen Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym drew playing time after being absent from the opener as offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and Riley continue to look for chemistry.

Was this game a growing process? Or are moves expected on the line?

“It's just going to depend on how guys play and how guys continue to practice,” Riley said. “We lost Creed there for a little bit to some cramping issues. Got him back in there. We planned to play both Raym and Harrison a little bit. I think those guys are going to be good players, but we're still searching for that top lineup that makes us as good as we can be.”

Mental errors

Safety Pat Fields said many of Kansas State’s explosive plays were because of self-inflicted mistakes.