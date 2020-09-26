OU football notebook: 'To not get a turnover here today is huge,' Riley said

'To not get a turnover here today is huge'
When Alex Grinch arrived as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator last season, he preached the importance of getting takeaways in games.
During Saturday’s 38-35 loss to visiting Kansas State, the Sooners didn’t gain a turnover for the ninth time in 16 games under Grinch.
It was a topic of conversation last season and is quickly bubbling up again in 2020.
Kansas State was plus-4 in turnover margin after snagging three interceptions and recovering a fumble.
“We’ve made progress in a lot of areas. But to not get a turnover here today is huge,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Again, it shows you why it’s so important. Again, that was the single biggest difference in what allowed K-State to get back in this game. Turnovers, you occasionally get a gift here and there. Those happen. But turnovers come from physical and aggressive plays, guys being playmakers.
“It’s being emphasized like crazy. Doesn’t mean we’re saying we’re doing everything right as coaches. But at the same time, guys have got to go out there and make and finish plays, too. Certainly it’s gotta get better.”
Issues on the offensive line
Oklahoma was whistled for six holding calls and Spencer Rattler was sacked three times.
“Poor technique across the board for us, for sure,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “We played with poor technique. Penalties showed that.”
True freshmen Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym drew playing time after being absent from the opener as offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and Riley continue to look for chemistry.
Was this game a growing process? Or are moves expected on the line?
“It's just going to depend on how guys play and how guys continue to practice,” Riley said. “We lost Creed there for a little bit to some cramping issues. Got him back in there. We planned to play both Raym and Harrison a little bit. I think those guys are going to be good players, but we're still searching for that top lineup that makes us as good as we can be.”
Mental errors
Safety Pat Fields said many of Kansas State’s explosive plays were because of self-inflicted mistakes.
“We had opportunities to hit them for, maybe at most, a 10-, 15-, 20-yard gain but we missed a tackle and next thing you know a play’s popped for 70,” Fields said. “So I mean a lot of — everything today was self-inflicted. You can argue the first touchdown, we got beat but the other explosive plays, they’re all self-inflicted. We busted coverage and gave up a vertical and then we miss a tackle on a slant and it went for 70 …”
K-State only had one play for 20-plus yards in the first half. After intermission, the Wildcats had five plays covering that distance, including passes of 77 and 78 yards.
Depth chart intact
OU doesn’t release absent players due to COVID-19 prior to games.
An attendance chart from the press box during pregame showed a near-full depth chart for the Sooners.
The only missing players were injured and watching from the stands – wide receiver Obi Obialo and cornerback Kendall Dennis. Three others – wide receiver Trejan Bridges, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson – continue to serve suspensions.
By the numbers
OU had won 53 consecutive games when leading into the fourth quarter before Saturday’s loss.
Not since Oklahoma State rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat the Sooners in 2014 (remember Tyreek Hill?) had that happened.
The Sooners also had a 17-game home winning streak snapped. The last loss came in 2017 when Oklahoma dropped a decision to visiting Iowa State.
Drake Stoops had his first career touchdown reception, a 32-yard catch from Spencer Rattler. He finished the game with three catches for a personal-best 93 yards.
Austin Stogner hit career highs with five catches and 83 yards.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!