OU football notebook: Thomas leads way as defense makes play in win over Red Raiders

Thomas leads defensive effort
Following last week’s disaster avoidance at Kansas, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked to defensive end Isaiah Thomas as they left the field. The topic was the Sooners’ struggling defense.
“We have to fix it,” Grinch said about a defense that spent October crumbling.
Saturday, the Sooners experienced a defensive renaissance with Thomas leading the charge. The Tulsa native tipped two passes, one resulting in an interception, and he also had a strip-sack and a fumble recovery in OU’s 52-21 victory over Texas Tech at Owen Field in Norman.
“It was very uplifting and very motivating as well because when we see what we’re capable of and still have things we can get better at, it’s just like wow, the sky is the limit for us,” Thomas said. “We’re 9-0 now so what we’ve done in the past was good enough to get us those wins but not to our standards. We decided to put our foot down and decided to play the way we know how to play. It wasn’t perfect by any means. We played the best we have all season as a team.”
There’s a reason why Grinch singled out Thomas for some one-on-one chats following the Kansas game. He’s had a knack for big plays throughout the last two seasons and the Sooners were desperate for some.
“He’s one of those guys you think, like Ronnie Perkins, that it doesn’t matter what the call is. It has nothing to do with it. You just have this feeling that they’re gonna break through and make a big play for you,” Grinch said. “That strip-sack — and don’t know what the scoreboard was — but just the visual was something we talk to these about making a play to create a moment that creates some semblance of a tidal wave.”
Lawrence shifts to cornerback
Getting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell back from injury helped the Sooners, but the coaching staff came up with a plan to keep sophomore Key Lawrence as a starter. Lawrence made his first career start at cornerback.
Grinch said Lawrence, who played in place of Turner-Yell at safety the previous three games, earned the right to stay on the field. Grinch sent him a text message Sunday night to see if he was willing to make the position switch.
“I can’t remember his exact words but anyway, that went into it, but let's roll and attack the week and continue to just get better in that,” Grinch said. “I think he made some plays today and will make more in the future and so, looking for playmakers in the secondary and trying to find the best 11 guys and I think he’s kind of established himself as being a starter and it’s our job to find the right spot for him.”
Lawrence logged seven tackles and had two pass breakups. The first of those was on Texas Tech’s first snap from scrimmage.
“This week, I felt like it was a big deal for me to take advantage of my opportunity and capitalize and keep building on the previous days and just keep building on practices,” Lawrence said.
Raym tardy
Center Andrew Raym’s streak of five straight starts ended. Riley said that was due to a disciplinary reason. Senior Andrew Congel got the start.
“Raym pulled a Kyler, was a little late for our Friday so we started Congel,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
The Kyler reference harkens back to OU’s Sept. 28, 2018 game against Baylor when then-quarterback Kyler Murray sat out the initial offensive possession against Baylor due to a tardy arrival at the week’s final practice.
OU punted on its first offensive possession against Texas Tech. Once Raym entered the game, the Sooners scored on their next eight possessions.
Picks finally come
The Sooners won just about every statistic imaginable Saturday. The biggest was the turnover margin. Added to Thomas’ strip-sack and fumble recovery late in the game were interceptions by safeties Pat Fields and Justin Broiles.
For Broiles, the pick was first in the senior’s career.
“I knew that time was coming,” he said. “I knew I'd be able to sit here one day and say, yeah I made plays. To get the first one, it was cool. It's a great feeling. Don't wanna minimize something God blessed me with. He could've given it to somebody else. He knows I'm hungry for more. He knows I've been here five years too long and it's a lot on me. That wasn't my standard coming in; maybe I could get one pick. I never thought, man will I ever get a pick? I knew it was coming. To be continued, let's just say that.”
It is almost astonishing to believe, but the Sooners had not had an interception since the West Virginia game Sept. 25. For the season, the Sooners have just five through nine games.
Brkic delivers
Kicker Gabe Brkic made his lone field goal attempt Saturday. The blast was a 53-yarder early in the third quarter that was into a brisk south wind.
For the season, Brkic is 5-for-6 from at least 50 yards and is tied for the national lead with nine makes from 50 or more since the start of the 2020 season.
— John Shinn, for the Tulsa World