OU football notebook: Stutsman stepping into new role as a leader at linebacker

NORMAN — As a freshman at Oklahoma, linebacker Danny Stutsman leaned on the veterans around him in his position group.

Bryan Mead was a leader from the start. Brian Asamoah and Caleb Kelly helped him learn the nuances of the Sooners’ defense. Nik Bonitto was a constant presence, too.

And now, anytime Stutsman runs into upperclassmen who took him in last fall, the encounters almost always include a hug or a selfie.

“They were teaching me every single day,” Stutsman said Monday. “All these older guys, I was really close friends with them. And usually a lot of younger guys don’t have that coming in. But I think I just had that personality they liked and I loved being around them.”

With help from OU’s experienced leaders, Stutsman — the former four-star recruit — appeared in 10 games in 2021 and closed his debut campaign as the Sooners’ ninth-leading tackler with 39 total tackles.

This spring, those veterans are gone and Stutsman is expected to step into a larger role on the field within an OU linebackers group thin on proven experience. And with a season of experience under his belt, Stutsman is providing the Sooners’ newest crop of linebackers the same support Mead, Asamoah, Kelly and Bonitto gave him, too.

In particular, Stutsman explained, it’s first-year linebackers Kip Lewis, Jaren Kanak and Kobie McKinzie getting the bulk of his attention this spring.

“Those are my three kids,” Stutsman said of the freshmen trio. “We’re all in the dorms and there’s not one day I’m not with them laughing. Kip will just be on my couch sleeping. It was 12 o’clock one night and I just came out and he was watching WWE. I said ‘What are you doing Kip? Go to your room. This is my room.’”

“It’s awesome having all of them. It’s a tight bond. Last year I was the only freshman and then we have these three little guys. I say little — I call Jaren "Ivan Drago" because he’s straight out of Rocky IV — but having those guys is the best thing ever. We’re really family. We help each other. We coach each other up.”

Brent on the mic

New head coach. New coaching staff. New culture. There's a lot of newness unfolding everywhere in and around coach Brent Venables’ first spring camp.

Among the recently introduced quirks: Venables’ use of a microphone during practice sessions.

“Trying to be efficient. I can’t be everywhere at once. That group over on the other field has to hear me. Just trying to be efficient. Maybe just last reminders,” said Venables.

“Of course, you lose your voice to a certain degree, as well. (I’m) not trying to be demonstrative or ‘I’m in charge.’ That’s not who I am. Just trying to be efficient. Make sure everybody can hear, doing a good job communicating, reminders non-stop.”

Ever-intense, Venables’ voice seldom fails to carry. Operating with a microphone in hand ensures that won’t change anytime soon.

“It's definitely way different,” said defensive end Reggie Grimes. “I'm used to a guy screaming, not necessarily just a mic. So that's definitely something I've had to adjust to. but again, it's nothing bad.”

Spring game format TBD

Monday afternoon marked 26 days from the Sooners’ 2022 spring game, a fact Venables was sure to point out. But while the first-year coach has advertised the scrimmage since before spring camp even began, Venables and his staff have yet to lock in a plan for what the April 23 event will look like.

“Lot of that just depends on how the spring goes,” Venables said. “You’ve got your thoughts on what you’re experienced with, our depth and development will determine that."

In previous years under coach Lincoln Riley, OU’s Red & White spring game featured an offense vs defense format with an unofficial scoring system in lieu of a formal scrimmage.

Firmer plans for the 2022 spring game (3 p.m., Saturday, April 23) surround the dedication of Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue. Venables said the presentation for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner will take place at halftime of the scrimmage rather than after the game, as was previously announced.

“As y’all know, it’s a huge day for us, for recruiting,” Venables said. “Need to have all our fans. Need to fill that place up. Bring your families and have a good ol’ time.”

Morrison acclimating at OU

Trey Morrison, the transfer defensive back from North Carolina, is settling into a new environment in Norman this spring.

"It’s been really different. It’s way more of a football school," he said of OU. "North Carolina, they’re more basketball. But football is football at the end of the day. It’s been a great transition coming here."

Morrison, who is practicing with a cast over his wrist following a surgery earlier this month, earned early praise from Venables for the maturity entering a new program.

“Love his mindset, love his attitude," Venables said of Morrison. "He's been really good."

And while Morrison adjusts to life at a football school, he's keeping his eyes on the Tar Heels men's basketball program on its way to the Final Four in New Orleans this week.

"I’ve got a lot of friends on that team so I’m excited," he said.

Coach Criddell

Former OU defensive back Jeremiah Criddell cited "multiple concussions" when he retired from football and joined Venables' staff as an assistant in February. In his first spring camp as a coach, Criddell is serving as a resource and navigating life coaching his former teammates.

"He’s a guy that I can always go to," said defensive back Billy Bowman.

“He’s more hard on us. He’s not really our friend out there on the field. He still comes to the locker room and hangs out with us off the field. It’s great.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.