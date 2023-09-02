Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Defense solid but not flashy

As the clock wound down on Oklahoma’s 73-0 win over Arkansas State, its defense desired badly to maintain the shutout, even as it relied on its final wave of reserves.

“The whole sideline wanted it,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “Those are a big deal. Those don’t happen very often. And to be able to do that, and for our guys who haven’t repped as much, to be able to go out and stop people, that’s a big deal.”

Arkansas State’s miserable Saturday afternoon indeed ended without an answer as the Red Wolves were stifled by a Sooners defense that wasn’t flashy, but solid.

What did stand out about the group’s lockdown effort was holding ASU to a 2 for 12 success rate on third down. That was a point of offseason emphasis for the Sooners, who ranked 88th nationally in that category last year, allowing a conversion on 40.8% of opposing attempts.

“Obviously they got (those), so I’m still upset about it, so we have a long way to go,” said linebacker Danny Stutsman, who tied for a team high with four tackles.

Even so, the positives far outweighed the negatives. There was a lot to like in a win that brought OU’s largest margin of victory in a season opener in 106 years, coach Brent Venables said.

One was the defense’s first takeaway of the season, which came from cornerback Kani Walker, who stripped the ball from receiver Tennel Bryant in the third quarter.

“(Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai) teaches that every day,” Venables said. “Sometimes those fundamentals show up and sometimes they don’t. That was good to see that.”

And though the defensive line’s production wasn’t plentiful with just one sack, Venables was pleased with the pressure provided by the group he most addressed in the offseason via the transfer portal.

“I don't think they stood back there and held the ball forever,” Venables said. “They had a bunch of seven and eight-man protections at times. And so when you're rushing four, you don't have a very good chance of getting there. … But it has improved. Again, we’ll see how much here over time.”

Now the goal is marrying consistent play with jaw-dropping physicality as the season continues.

“We’re hoping to be really solid and really flashy,” Stutsman said. “Coming out today, really solid is a good way to put it. … We were really excited to get out there and show what we can do and how solid we can be.”

Jayden Gibson goes up

Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson made the first touchdown catch of his college career, and it was a doozy.

With flexibility and body control that would’ve made Randy Moss proud, he soared above Red Wolves cornerback Leon Jones to snag Jackson Arnold’s 21-yard third quarter pass in the corner of the end zone.

“It meant everything because I know my team needs me to be a big player, a reliable player, a consistent player,” Gibson said of the catch. “It was good to finally know I could live up to that standard too, because I know that people have been waiting to see that from me."

Some might see it as redemption after Gibson dropped a touchdown in the spring game. He has worked hard since then to make himself a reliable target and has used negative feedback on social media as fuel.

"I remember it all," Gibson said. "You can either use it, be a hateful person and let it bring you down and affect you, or you could learn to be a positive person and just go hard at it every day. … That’s not a mentality I feel like I always had here at OU, but I got it now."

Injury and availability updates

Starting slot receiver Drake Stoops and backup Cheetah Dasan McCullough both went to the locker room with injuries during the first quarter and didn’t return. Third-string quarterback Davis Beville was also injured in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know a whole lot right now on those guys,” Venables said. “Drake maybe just had an AC sprain. He was anxious to get back in there but we didn’t need him. Hopefully Davis is OK. Might just be an MCL. Dasan McCullough had an ankle injury. I don’t think it’s real severe but he wasn’t strong enough to go back in.”

Wide receiver D.J. Graham and offensive lineman Jacob Sexton were the only players on the two-deep depth chart who did not suit up.

Running back Gavin Sawchuk and defensive end R. Mason Thomas dressed out and could have played, Venables said, but were ultimately held out as a precaution. Venables said they should play against SMU next week.

Quotable

Venables, on seeing fans who wore pink to support his wife Julie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June: “I’m not surprised by the people of Oklahoma – the love, support, the compassion, the loyalty. It’s second to none, and we’re incredibly grateful.

“And again, for us and for Julie, as I’ve said before, there’s no question that this is an opportunity for us to be a blessing to a lot of people that are going through similar hardships or even worse."

— Mason Young, Tulsa World