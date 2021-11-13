OU football notebook: Sooners' defense fades in fourth quarter of Baylor loss

Big game
Oklahoma’s defense allowed only 10 points through three quarters but couldn’t slow the Baylor’s offense in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-14 road loss.
Baylor scored 17 points and had 159 of its 413 total offensive yards in the final period.
“Actually been a pretty good finishing football team for a long time, actually, with obvious exceptions. But no, it's disappointing. We say ‘Don't let one play beat you,’ and I think we kind of let one play beat us," OU coach Alex Grinch said.
Abram Smith broke off a 75-yard run to the Sooner 8-yard line early in the fourth quarter to set the touchdown that gave the Bears a 17-7 point lead.
"Explosive run, we missed a fit, and I think as much as anything maybe after that, you know, from a coaching standpoint, you're trying to eliminate that that one play from happening again,” Grinch said.
Brian Asamoah had a big day for the Sooners with 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also had a forced fumble.
“Brian played phenomenal. He was all over the place. In the backfield, hits on the quarterback, TFLs (tackles for a loss). He was really productive. I think he caused that fumble. He was in that mix,” teammate Isaiah Thomas said. “Brian was all over the place. After every drive, I kept telling him, keep hunting. It's impressive to see. It kinda looked K9-esque. It looked like when Kenneth Murray used to fly from left to right, sideline to sideline.”
Asamoah was needed with the absence of DaShuan White, who missed the game for an undisclosed reason.
Calling it a career
Linebacker Caleb Kelly announced that he’s played his final game with the Sooners after suffering an undisclosed injury during the third quarter.
Kelly was in his sixth year with the OU program. He missed two seasons after suffering back-to-back knee injuries.
Kelly announced on Twitter: “Well looks like I’ve played my last game in the Crimson & Cream. I love you Sooner Nation! I gave everything I had and went out on the field. You all turned a California kid into an Oklahoma man. We’ve made a lot of memories that I’ll cherish forever! #BoomerSooner CK out.”
Tough kicks
Gabe Brkic had a tough afternoon for the Sooners.
The usually reliable kicker missed two field goal attempts, a 51-yard try and a 40-yard try in the first half. It’s the first time that he’s missed two tries in the same game. He’s played in 35 games.
Brkic also kicked the second half’s opening kickoff out of bounds, which gave the Bears the ball at the 35-yard line. A few plays later, the team would kick a field goal to take a lead it would not lose.
“We’re not losing any confidence with Gabe because we know the things Gabe can do,” OU’s Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “I hate to say it, but he was just having a bad day today. Things didn’t go his way. I’m pretty sure he’ll work on those things this upcoming week and fix it going to the Iowa State game.”
Rattler enters
Spencer Rattler entered the game in the third quarter as OU coach Lincoln Riley was looking for any type of spark for the offense.
Rattler took 10 snaps, which resulted in only 18 yards.
“Honestly it's not really much of an adjustment. We have faith in both quarterbacks and we've seen Coach Riley make these types of decisions before,” Jeremiah Hall said. “When he made the decision it's just like, alright, next-man-up type of deal. We've all had our days. As you saw, Caleb got back in the game and we were able to get things going. So we don't make those decisions, we go out there and do our job regardless.”
Streaks broken
Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak was ended. It was the Sooners’ longest since winning 20 in a row over the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
OU also suffered its first November loss since losing to Baylor during the 2015 season.
The Sooners also had scored at least 30 points in 35 consecutive true road games, which was the longest streak nationally since at least 1980.
