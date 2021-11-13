OU football notebook: Sooners' defense fades in fourth quarter of Baylor loss

“We’re not losing any confidence with Gabe because we know the things Gabe can do,” OU’s Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “I hate to say it, but he was just having a bad day today. Things didn’t go his way. I’m pretty sure he’ll work on those things this upcoming week and fix it going to the Iowa State game.”

Rattler enters

Spencer Rattler entered the game in the third quarter as OU coach Lincoln Riley was looking for any type of spark for the offense.

Rattler took 10 snaps, which resulted in only 18 yards.

“Honestly it's not really much of an adjustment. We have faith in both quarterbacks and we've seen Coach Riley make these types of decisions before,” Jeremiah Hall said. “When he made the decision it's just like, alright, next-man-up type of deal. We've all had our days. As you saw, Caleb got back in the game and we were able to get things going. So we don't make those decisions, we go out there and do our job regardless.”

Streaks broken

Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak was ended. It was the Sooners’ longest since winning 20 in a row over the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

OU also suffered its first November loss since losing to Baylor during the 2015 season.