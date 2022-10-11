OU football notebook: Social media's arrows aiming at crimson-and-cream bull's-eye

Avoiding outside noise

Arrows are flying toward Oklahoma’s football program, which is in the midst of its first three-game losing streak since 1998.

Even Brent Venables isn’t immune from being targeted.

“Some random person found my phone number and he did make a suggestion, but he didn't answer back after I reached back out to him. So yeah. Interesting,” OU’s first-year head coach said during his Tuesday news conference.

Social media has been alive with thoughts. The messages are usually asked to be ignored.

Linebacker DaShaun White seems to thrive on the notes.

“Yeah, I'm probably one of those people that it kind of inspires a little bit. I try to stay out of it. But I know my mom was probably the worst, like, sending me stuff like that,” White said with a smile following Monday’s practice.

“But it’s one of those things, like it's an extra chip on my shoulder. One of those things where you can keep kind of hitting me in the mouth, hitting me in the face, hitting us in the face but once we stand up, I really feel like we're gonna set the record straight on things.”

White says social media “trash” comes with the territory.

“We play at arguably one of the best football programs of all time. And there's a standard that comes with that,” he said. “And so if you're not up to the standard, like, it’s what you signed up for. So I would say especially after five years, I'm probably more used to it more than a lot of younger guys.”

Avoiding face-palm moments

Oklahoma had seven players meet the media following Monday night’s practice.

Unanimously, the defensive players said better execution and attention to detail for improvement were needed after three straight losses.

White was asked if one or two big things were hurting the defense or 12-15 little things.

“It’s 12-15 little things that offenses are capitalizing on,” he said. “A lot of instances where it can be, I don’t know … I mean, yeah, it’s a lot of little minute details that offenses are capitalizing on what seems like every single play. You look back and it's one of those, like, face-palm sort of moments. Because it's like, this is such an easy thing.

“You just gotta do a much better job executing.”

This is the third different defense that White has learned at OU. When he arrived, Mike Stoops was the defensive coordinator. He learned from Alex Grinch and is now picking up Brent Venables’ system.

Is he surprised it’s taken this long after going through the 2019 install with Grinch?

“Not necessarily. This one's a little more complex. So we knew there’d be a few growing pains. But I'm faithful in our group to be able to get it figured out,” White said.

Wildcat magic

Brayden Willis, a former high school quarterback, was asked about running the Wildcat package during last Saturday’s game against Texas.

“It was definitely a surreal moment. I talked about it on my podcast. I was out there at one point in time, we were to the Texas side and it was rocking and it was loud, and I was like, ’Wow. I’m really playing Wildcat quarterback right now,’” he said. “It was a surreal feeling, especially in that game that meant so much to me. It was different, but it was definitely enjoyable.”

Willis has rushed seven times for 18 yards, caught 15 passes for 210 yards and thrown one pass for 24 yards while producing five touchdowns (four receiving, one passing) this season.

KU's quarterback change

Jalon Daniels, Kansas’ top quarterback who guided his team to five wins to start the season, reportedly will be out for the season with a shoulder injury.

"Jalon did not practice today and would probably be put in the doubtful area," KU coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday. "Again, looking at it day to day, but hasn't done anything yet and that's probably the extent I will comment at this time."

Daniels has thrown for 1,072 yards with 11 touchdowns against only one interception. He has also ran for 335 yards and five more scores.

KU would turn to Jason Bean against OU. Bean nearly sparked the Jayhawks to a win last season. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 59 yards.

Oklahoma rallied for a 35-23 victory over the Jayhawks in Lawrence.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World