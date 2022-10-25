OU football notebook: Return to practice, D.J. Graham's move to offense and Billy Bowman's aiming to return

Refreshed

Oklahoma returned to practice this week after getting the weekend off.

It was important, especially coming off a victory against Kansas before taking a break from the sport.

“It was big, just getting away from the game for a little bit. We had a tough couple weeks. Getting a good win last week against Kansas,” OU defensive back Woodi Washington said following Monday’s practice. “Like I said, just really getting away from the game a little bit, not watching too much football, just trying to stay away from ball. Obviously this week, we got a tough Iowa State opponent, so we just gotta stay prepared for them.”

The Sooners will play at ISU on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Ames.

Linebacker DaShaun White agreed about the need for time off.

“We needed it. A player like me, I needed some time to get my legs back under me,” White said. “When you’re going through the season, you don’t really realize the value just getting three days off your legs. Just running around today, I could feel the difference. I appreciate the coaches for the way they worked out the schedule and stuff like that.”

Last week, the Sooners held a light practice on Monday, took Tuesday off to do community work and had a pair of physical workouts on Wednesday and Thursday before enjoying a three-day weekend.

Shifting to offense

D.J. Graham worked out with wide receivers prior to the Sooners’ win over Kansas.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby sidestepped the question. On Tuesday, Venables confirmed the move.

What led to Graham’s position change from cornerback?

“My understanding, D.J. and his dad visited when I got here briefly, he was signed as an athlete, with the opportunity to play either side,” Venables said. “(The former coaching staff) preferred him to try defense. He said he’d give it a try. His love is on offense and at receiver. So he asked if he could move back.”

Graham has 69 career tackles in three seasons. His acrobatic one-handed interception against Nebraska in 2020 has been his biggest highlight.

Venables said there are no other position changes right now.

Battling to return

Billy Bowman has been sidelined since suffering an injury during a kickoff return at TCU on Oct. 1.

His unspecified injury was non-surgical, Venables said, and the safety is trying to get healthy.

“Everybody is a little bit different with how they heal and how they rehab. Billy attacks. If anything, you have to slow Billy down,” the OU coach said. “He’s incredibly prideful, really tough, anxious to get back on the field, great, great worker. Sometimes for him, less is more and he’ll push himself to exhaustion and you have to stay within the framework of rehab.

“We’re hopeful he will get back sooner rather than later. As of today, we don’t have an exact date for his return.”

Despite missing two-plus games, Bowman remains fifth on the team’s tackles chart with 34 stops.

Ames to Norman

R Mason Thomas nearly played at Iowa State before flipping to OU late in the 2022 recruiting cycle. His decision came on signing day.

What stands out about Iowa State?

“Iowa State is a great team, a great culture. When they recruited me, they were a great program and a great team when we go against them,” Thomas said. “They’re a tough team, especially all of their losses they had were by a total of 14 points. They lost by a few points, so they’re a really tough team to go against this week.”

Captain check

OU announced its captains for Saturday’s game at Iowa State.

The five players are Reggie Grimes, Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, Andrew Raym and Danny Stutsman.

