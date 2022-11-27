OU football notebook: Nothing positive happened during Sooners' last four plays of regular season

Overtime issues

Oklahoma’s final offensive plays of the regular season encapsulated how tough things have been for the Sooners in 2022.

OU dropped a 51-48 overtime decision at Texas Tech on Saturday night to end with a disappointing 6-6 record.

Nothing positive happened during OU’s overtime possession.

The Sooners opened the extra period on offense. They ran four plays, beginning with a gadget play (“Philly Special”) where Drake Stoops took a reverse pitch and threw the ball to quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who drifted out of the backfield.

It gained 13 yards, but also got Gabriel hurt after the lobbed pass allowed a defensive back to take a clear shot at the quarterback. Gabriel had to sit out one play after being assisted by medical staff.

While the play resulted in a first down, it took away momentum.

On first down, Brayden Willis picked up two yards on a keeper out of the Wildcat package. Gabriel returned to the field, but Eric Gray’s run ended with a five-yard loss. On third down, Gabriel was swarmed for a two-yard loss.

“I liked the first-and-10 call with B-Will with Dillon out. I haven’t watched it yet, but the missed assignment and the bust on second down will be frustrating, of course,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “On third down, I was trying to be smart, give us a chance to make a quick throw or be in position to bang a field goal through.”

Zach Schmit missed a 34-yard field goal attempt that opened the door for the Red Raiders, who connected on a 35-yard field goal on their possession to win the game.

Gabriel said he just had the wind knocked out of him, but didn’t make any excuses for how the game finished.

“Just gotta execute in those situations. I think we had good things dialed up for that certain situation. We just didn't execute,” Gabriel said.

Running all Gray

Eric Gray ended with 161 yards to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the eighth time in a dozen games this season.

He finished the regular season with 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns. The total currently ranks as the ninth-most on OU’s single-season chart.

While the losses stung, Gray was asked about his personal growth this season.

“This year was kind of the year I wanted to have, you know what I’m saying? With the yards, the touchdowns, it’s the year I definitely wanted to have,” Gray said. “I’m blessed and grateful that I was able to have this year. Looking back on all 12 games, really testament to the o-line, to the receivers blocking all year.

“But this is definitely the year I wanted to have. So that’s a positive. I’m pretty proud of myself.”

What will Gray’s next few days look like?

“For me it’s a lot of relaxing. Trying to get away from football. We’ve been going football for 12 weeks plus a bye week so it’s time to just get away,” he said. “Get your mind on something else. Lay around the house for a couple of days and really just relax.”

Sticking together

Theo Wease only had six losses in his first three seasons on OU’s roster.

The Sooners ended with six defeats in 2022, which has been a tough experience for all.

“It was a big learning experience for everyone. Everyone in the locker room can attest we’ve never had a season like this before. It was a lot of growing pains,” Wease said. “One I want to say, though, is I just love how this team stayed together. we actually bought in. nobody signed up for 6-6 season. Nobody knew what would happen this season We stayed together. I’m thankful for the brotherhood we actually created through all of it.

“(The culture) is going in the right direction, for sure. The record might not show it, but trust me, it’s going in the right direction.”