Nic Anderson pointed to his Oklahoma teammates after having a career football game against Tulsa.

“All my teammates, all my coaches,” Anderson said after the 66-17 win by the Sooners.

"They all did it for me. They put their trust in me and they kept me in the loop when I was down. So I dedicate this to them.”

On Monday, Anderson was named the Big 12 newcomer of the week after finishing with three catches for 120 yards with each resulting in touchdowns (28 yards, 42 yards and 50 yards). He became the first freshman in OU history to record three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Anderson is a redshirt freshman who only saw action in three games but registered no statistics.

What does offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby remember about Anderson last season?

“Just being the same kid every day. As hard as it was, him not being healthy and having the soft tissue issues and going through different things when he knew he had the ability to be on the field and play and make an impact with where we were in that room this time last year,” Lebby said.

“It's him just staying true to who he is. He's got an incredible family. He's got an incredible future, and he's a young man who has just continued to work and put himself in a position of success.

“It was really fun to see him come out of his shell a little bit on Saturday and have some success.”

Hawaiian touch

Dillon Gabriel’s passing numbers continue to be impressive.

After three weeks, the redshirt senior leads the nation in pass completion (.825) and is second in pass efficiency rating (220.4) and points responsible for per game (24.0).

The quarterback set a single-game school record for completion percentage by going 28-for-31 for 421 yards and five touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane. He also became just the fourth FBS player since 1996 to complete at least 90% of his passes (minimum 30 attempts) and throw for at least 400 yards.

The Hawaiian joined Anderson with honors and was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday.

Lebby says he saw Gabriel’s preparation for this season begin immediately after the Cheez-It Bowl.

“Just the way he worked through winter workouts — and that had not a lot to do with ball, but it had a lot to do with leadership and toughness and edge and knowing who he was and being true to himself. Seeing that was something that was eye-opening to me because, again, he’s operating with a real edge right now, and he’s got to continue to do so.”

Changing cheetahs

Oklahoma’s defense played without its top two CHEETAH players — Justin Harrington and Dasan McCullough — against the Golden Hurricane.

Harrington was wearing a brace on his knee, while McCullough was suited out. Neither players’ status was cleared up after the contest by Brent Venables.

How did OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof evaluate the position?

“It’s the next man up. I thought Peyton (Bowen) and Reggie (Pearson) and Kip (Lewis) and Sammy (Omosigh), it was good to see,” Roof said. “It wasn’t like they got thrown in at the end of the game. There were a lot of meaningful reps there, so that usually promotes growth and I think moving forward, we’re going to be fine.”

For entertainment value only

Oklahoma enters its 11 a.m. game at Cincinnati as a 14.5-point favorite according to Betonline.com in the Big 12 opener for both programs.

The Sooners currently have 33/1 odds to win the national championship this season, which is equal to Alabama and the 12th-best current odds. Georgia (12/5), Michigan (4/1), Florida State (15/2) and Texas (9/1) are getting the best odds right now.

Oklahoma opened the season with 80/1 odds.

Squib kicks

Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Cincinnati will be broadcast by Fox with its top crew — Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) handling announcing duties. … The Sept. 30 game between OU and Iowa State in Norman will have a 6 p.m. kick, the Big 12 announced on Monday. That game will be televised on FS1. … OU ranks in the top five in scoring offense (No. 3 at 55.7 ppg) and in scoring defense (9.3 ppg).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

