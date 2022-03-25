OU football notebook: Matt Wells getting settled as analyst on Sooners' staff

NORMAN — Former Texas Tech head coach and Sallisaw native Matt Wells is getting settled with his new job.

On Thursday, Wells was seen on the sideline during Oklahoma’s football practice. Head coach Brent Venables has added him to the staff as an analyst.

Wells had spent the past three seasons with the Red Raiders before being dismissed mid-season after starting the 2021 campaign with a 5-3 record.

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said he has known Wells for a long time and is excited about the coach being with the program.

“To me, again, I’ve used the word experience a bunch. So everybody in this profession, again, to be the best, you’re trying to grow every single day, so just having that earpiece for me, being able to lean on somebody, another set of eyes in practice, maybe seeing it from a different viewpoint, is going to be huge for me for the offense and for our football team,” Lebby said.

Wells was Utah State’s head coach before moving to Texas Tech. He is a former Tulsa assistant coach.

Remembering Schmitty

Strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt’s workout plan has a wide reputation.

Wide receiver Jalil Farooq was asked what he thought when Schmidt’s return to OU was announced.

“Man, before he got here I heard all about him. It kind of scared me, but I was excited for it because it was going to make me better as a person,” Farooq said.

The sophomore was asked if he had been late for a workout, which automatically reserves time on a Stairmaster.

“I had to deal with that a couple of times,” he said with a smile. “He's a serious guy; he's about his business.”

Lebby’s college career started with OU. He recalled Schmidt’s workouts.

“Coming in 2002, long time ago, it was understanding how to strain, and what he was going to do for us, all about between the ears, and how we were going to defend the standard,” Lebby said. “The best is the standard, and everything he’s doing, and he sets the example and the tone. Obviously it’s coming from coach (Brent) Venables, but Schmitty, every single day. And those guys understanding that piece of it and what they’re going to get.

“The thing that I see in him today and saw in him in 2002, is consistency. To me, that’s what the best guys in this profession do. They’re the same dude every single day. Where players walk in the building, they know exactly what to expect. Schmitty’s the exact same guy as he was then.”

Drake Stoops enters year five

Wide receiver Drake Stoops is entering his fifth season at Oklahoma.

The senior has caught 41 passes for 521 yards during his career with four touchdown receptions. He’s ready to a bigger role both on and off the field.

“It’s just continuing to be as consistent that I can and capitalizing on whatever opportunities I’m fortunate enough to have. Just to learn this new offense and finding out where I fit in it and how I can use my certain skillsets to run certain routes and certain concepts,” Stoops said. “Right now, it’s really a learning game at this stage — learning the new offense and stuff like that. I’m constantly trying to improve my game — whether it is routes, yards after catch, catch percentage. I just want to be a little bit better each day.”

And being a leader?

“I can speak for my room. Theo Wease and Marvin Mims, we’re all getting a little older and we’re all starting to step up and be a little more vocal,” Stoops said. “I’ve always led by example, but now it’s time to be a little more vocal and step out of our comfort zone a little bit.”

