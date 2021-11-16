OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley responds to speculation linking him to LSU opening

Silencing a rumor
There’s been speculation linking Lincoln Riley to the vacant LSU head coach position.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s news conference, Riley was asked about handling those rumors during the middle of the season.
“There’s nothing to handle. It’s pretty easy. I coach the University of Oklahoma football team. You guys know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed,” Riley said.
Many schools with vacancies are looking for coaches during mid-season, especially with the December signing day.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had interviewed for the Texas Tech job.
Kelly staying positive
Caleb Kelly suffered a third knee injury at Oklahoma during Saturday’s loss at Baylor.
This time, it was a career-ending ailment that will end his college career after six seasons in Norman.
It happened on punt coverage, Kelly said, when he planted his knee while trying to move by a would-be blocker. It popped and was more painful than the first two times he was injured.
“I was walking out and just looking at the crowd and everybody and thought this will be the last time that I will be fully dressed in an OU uniform. I just took it all in and fans were cheering me on my way out too. It was cool,” Kelly said.
There’s been a lot of phone calls and well wishes, he said.
“Those dudes call me and check on me as soon as they hear. Everybody is all devastated. I’ve seen more people cry than I have about me being hurt,” Kelly said. “It’s just funny, that love. That’s the biggest thing that comes to my mind. My favorite thing, for sure, is the love from my teammates and my coaches and everybody that has put time into me.”
He will still consider a pro career, but this injury has changed the timeline.
“If the cards don’t work out for football, I've gotten a bunch of offers to different things automatically and already, just in the connections I’ve had and things I’ve done here. I feel like either way is fine. It’s hard to say if I’m 40, looking back that I didn’t even try even though I went through all the pain and surgeries, I feel like it might be better to get cut than not even try. I don’t know. We’ll see. Time will have to tell on that more than I can,” Kelly said.
Kelly confirmed that he will join Bob Stoops during Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, which will be live from Norman before Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Iowa State.
Field-storming repercussion
The Big 12 issued a public reprimand and fined Baylor $25,000 for its fans storming the field following Saturday’s win over Oklahoma.
Riley’s mood on the subject didn’t seem to improve on Tuesday. He was upset when the game clock was stopped with three seconds left and fans that raced onto the field had to be corralled off. The teams retook the field so Baylor could kick a field goal to end the game, which triggered another field storm.
Riley said it was a safety issue. He wondered why Baylor wasn’t flagged 15 yards. And then his 11 players who emerged from the locker room to line up for the final play had to race back indoors.
What did Riley think about the Big 12’s move?
“I don’t care,” Riley said.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said he would talk to Riley after the contest. Did that call occur?
“He reached out, but any conversations I’d have with another coach, I would keep between us,” Riley said.
