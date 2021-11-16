OU football notebook: Lincoln Riley responds to speculation linking him to LSU opening

“I was walking out and just looking at the crowd and everybody and thought this will be the last time that I will be fully dressed in an OU uniform. I just took it all in and fans were cheering me on my way out too. It was cool,” Kelly said.

There’s been a lot of phone calls and well wishes, he said.

“Those dudes call me and check on me as soon as they hear. Everybody is all devastated. I’ve seen more people cry than I have about me being hurt,” Kelly said. “It’s just funny, that love. That’s the biggest thing that comes to my mind. My favorite thing, for sure, is the love from my teammates and my coaches and everybody that has put time into me.”

He will still consider a pro career, but this injury has changed the timeline.

“If the cards don’t work out for football, I've gotten a bunch of offers to different things automatically and already, just in the connections I’ve had and things I’ve done here. I feel like either way is fine. It’s hard to say if I’m 40, looking back that I didn’t even try even though I went through all the pain and surgeries, I feel like it might be better to get cut than not even try. I don’t know. We’ll see. Time will have to tell on that more than I can,” Kelly said.