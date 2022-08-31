OU football notebook: Kirk Herbstreit says 'if I'm an OU guy, I'm buying stock ... this is going to be a fun year'

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top analyst, was asked on Tuesday about Brent Venables’ transition to Oklahoma head coach this season.

Herbstreit said he thought Clemson’s longtime assistant coach would have moved to a head coach job between 3-5 years ago, but was waiting for the perfect opportunity.

“What better place than to go back to Norman? I think he's going to do great,” Herbstreit said in a response to Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig’s question during a teleconference call.

Herbstreit pointed out Jerry Schmidt’s return to OU as a big move, as well as the introduction of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“I want to see him as a head coach though. That head coach that's on the sidelines. I kind of kid him about this dude's reckless on the sideline, man. I mean, he is all over the place,” Herbstreit said. “We always show him. I always ask the director when I do his games to kind of show the ‘get-back guy’, trying to hold him back because he's lost his mind during games.

“He is a crazy person, and name how many head coaches fall into that category. Bob (Stoops) used to have moments, but even he as he went on, kind of started to settle down. Mark Stoops had some moments here and there, but I don't know. I don't know.”

Herbstreit said he thinks OU feels disrespected with Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams’ departures after last season.

“And then here comes Brent Venables into town and I think he inherits a team that's like, ‘Let's go.’ And by the way, they brought in a quarterback (Dillon Gabriel),” Herbstreit said. “If you're not familiar with him, you will be by week 1, 2 or 3, because he is going to be putting up insane numbers in this system. So, if I'm an OU guy, I'm buying stock. I think this is going to be a fun year.”

OU’s new direction

UTEP coach Dana Dimel understands that he’s facing a different Oklahoma football team than years past.

“I think they’ll have the same type of mentality they had when Bob was there,” said Dimel, whose Miners visit OU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I think they’ll have an aggressive mentality. Brent’s just a really aggressive person. And when I say aggressive, I’m not talking about schemes. I’m just talking about the way they play and how aggressive they’ll be. They’ll play with a lot of energy.

“It’s going to be a really tough environment. You are going to a game against a first-time head coach and their first game of the season. I think their team will play with a lot of juice and a lot of energy.”

Friend, not foe

Jeffery Johnson stepped into Memorial Stadium focused on beating Oklahoma in Tulane’s first football game last season.

On Saturday, Johnson, who transferred from Tulane, will suit up for the Sooners in the season opener against UTEP.

What a difference one year can make.

“I feel like it's going to be crazy,” Johnson said. “I feel like it's going to be better than coming out on the other side of the crowd and getting booed in front of (80,000) people.”

Oklahoma defeated the Green Wave 40-35 in 2021’s first contest. Johnson had six tackles, including a tackle for loss, for his team.

Johnson is listed atop the depth chart with Isaiah Coe at nose tackle entering the weekend.

How disruptive can OU’s defensive line become?

“I think with Coach (Todd) Bates and Coach Venables, coming through the spring and out the fall, I feel like we've progressed slowly but surely. I feel like we're going to be where we want to be when the season comes,” Johnson said.

On the call

Saturday’s OU-UTEP game will be broadcast on Fox.

Jason Benetti will handle play-by-play duties, and he will be joined by analyst Brock Huard. The duo handled with the week zero game between Nebraska and Northwestern in Ireland.

Benetti moved to FOX following an 11-year stay at ESPN.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World