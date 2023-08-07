Kanak more comfortable in Year 2

Believe it or not, things were moving fast for Jaren Kanak last fall when the former high school quarterback suddenly found himself playing meaningful snaps at linebacker in his debut season at Oklahoma.

“A true freshman coming in — it’s a big deal trying to learn all the stuff at once,” Kanak said Monday. “You just take it day-by-day and try to learn as much as you can and take it step-by-step and just give effort.”

Back for his second season with the Sooners, Kanak returns in 2023 much better settled into life at OU as he competes for a starting role at the heart of the coach Brent Venables’ defense.

“It’s like night and day,” he said. “Our LB room is super deep. We’ve all gotten together and been in the film room just trying to learn as much as we can and try to develop that overall knowledge of it. We’re definitely a lot further along.”

More comfortable now, Kanak finds himself in contention to be OU’s lead MIKE linebacker this fall, competing alongside fellow sophomore Kobie McKinzie and Ferris State transfer Konnor Near for the role.

Kanak’s standout speed and athleticism are unquestioned. Indeed, both played a role in getting him onto the field at both inside linebacker and the cheetah position last fall.

But now working to carve a place within OU’s starting 11, Kanak knows he needs more than just physical skill. In Year 2, Venables has challenged Kanak to step up his mental game, too.

“Just my overall knowledge,” Kanak said of Venables' message. “Where to put my eyes, my body control, stuff like that. Just having a holistic understanding of what’s going on around me and knowing my job as well as I know everyone else’s job and just being that leader that can take control of the defense.”

Lebby pleased with RBs

When Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks about improved competitive depth in 2023, he’ll often bring up deep OU’s stable of running backs.

Between veteran Marcus Major, sophomores Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, junior Tawee Walker and a pair of freshmen in Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers, the Sooners have plenty to deploy in the run game this fall.

But while OU aims to make the most of its depth, the hierarchy for now is clear.

“The steady guys have been Gavin, been Javontae,” Lebby said following OU’s fourth fall practice. “Without a doubt, Marcus has had a great start to camp. So need to continue that trend. Obviously we all know what he can do for us when he’s on the field and when he’s healthy. He’s got to stay that way. He’s had a good start as well.”

The Sooners’ coaching staff remains high on Major as he enters his fifth season in the program. A 4.5 yard per carry rusher when healthy, Major has struggled to stay on the field over the course of his career, eclipsing five games for the first time last fall when he made nine appearances out of the backfield for OU.

Barnes carried 116 times for 519 yards and five scores as a freshman in 2022 and is back to full strength following offseason foot surgery.

“I feel great,” he told reporters Monday. “I’m just happy to be back — back in action. Just being out here with my boys. It just feels good to know I don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

Sawchuk missed individual drills during the open portion of Monday’s session but was an active participant in practice, Lebby said.

Offensive line aligned

As the Sooners hit Week 2 of fall camp, their starting five on the offensive line remained the same during the open portion Monday.

Tackles Water Rouse and Tyler Guyton, guards Savion Byrd and McKade Mettauer and center Andrew Raym led the way for OU in what has become the expected starting unit up front.

“(Rouse has) had a good start,” Lebby said. “Savion’s had a good start. McKade and Raym. Again, these guys have really done a nice job getting going. We’ve got to continue to create depth.”

Rouse on the Pac-12

In his short time at OU, Rouse has established himself as one of the Sooners’ most thoughtful speakers.

On Monday, the former Stanford offensive lineman shared his thoughts on the conference realignment shifts that left the Pac-12 gutted last week.

“I think it’s unfortunate what’s going on,” Rouse said. “I left the Pac-12. I still think it’s a great conference. And I think it’s sad that rivalries are not going to be the same. Pac-12 After Dark? That was a real thing. I used to watch that growing up and then I was a part of it. I won some games in Pac-12 After Dark. Some of those traditions and whatnot aren’t going to be the same. And I really hope that they can figure stuff out.

“Also, moving away from just football, what about basketball? Volleyball? That stuff is year round. You got people going from east coast to west coast. Thinking about school and whatnot. So I’m really paying attention to how it’s going to affect the other athletes. It’s exciting, but at the same it’s like, 'Dang, what’s gonna happen with other athletes and whatnot?'”

The latest round of realignment will see Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah join the Big 12 in 2024. Oregon and Washington, in turn, will follow USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

Rouse spent four seasons at Stanford before transferring to OU in January.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

