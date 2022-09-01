OU football notebook: Jordan Kelley ready to step into leadership role on defense

Jordan Kelley doesn’t believe one specific “light-bulb” moment helped push him toward a starting position on Oklahoma’s depth chart.

“I’m a fifth-year guy,” said Kelley, a Union High School graduate. “I got in the mix some. It’s about time. I stuck my head down and went to work. Now I’m here.”

Kelley is listed with Jalen Redmond as a starter at defensive tackle heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. contest against UTEP.

Kelley said extra work in the gym and extra work with coaches helped. It was tough, he admitted, but all the effort paid off.

“We’re the most experienced group on the team,” Kelley said. “We’re supposed to be the leaders of the defense. We have five seniors. We’re all older and we have to be the people to ignite the fire on the team.”

The defensive line’s seniors include Kelley, Marcus Stripling, Josh Ellison, Jeffery Johnson and Jonah Laulu.

The Valai show

Woodi Washington has spent the past eight months building a player-coach relationship with cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

He’s watched the intensity in player meetings and on the practice field. What does Washington expect on game day? It’s going to be even more up-tempo, he said.

“Especially pregame … it’s going to be ill,” he said. “He just wants us to work hard every play. As far as pregame, he told us we’re going to hit, which will be good.”

Washington hasn’t been shocked by Valai’s never-ending passion.

“That’s what you would want out of a coach. You wouldn’t want a soft coach that’s going to pat you on the back on every rep when you mess up. You want a guy like that,” Washington said.

“Me personally, I love it. If you’re not going to push me to work hard, what’s the point of coaching me?”

Why 14?

Reggie Grimes will suit up as No. 14 for his third season with the Sooners.

It’s unusual for a defensive end to wear that number. Most recently, linebacker Emmanuel Beal, cornerback Aaron Colvin and wide receiver Charleston Rambo wore No. 14.

Why 14?

“OK. So …,” Grimes started telling his story with a smile. “I was 44 like forever growing up. Then I transferred high schools and No. 44 was taken by a senior. I was a senior coming in and I didn’t want to be that guy.”

He could either be 94 or 14. He chose the latter, even though it was a tight jersey, he said with a laugh.

“I got here (to OU) and Bookie (Brendan Radley-Hiles) had 44. But 14 was still available and I just kind of fell in love with it during my senior year,” Grimes said.

Tight end depth

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked which position group was the most competitive when developing the week one depth chart.

Lebby selected the tight ends room, where the four-man rotation begins with Brayden Willis followed by Daniel Parker, Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn.

“I'm not sure Jason's not the most improved player on our entire offense from the spring,” Lebby said. “What he's done for himself, just putting himself in a position to go out and do some things if he was needed.

“But, man, those guys are steady. And that's what we're looking for. We're talking about uncommon effort, physicality, accountable, dependable, tough, that's what they are. And so proud of that group.”