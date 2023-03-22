There was plenty of off-season chatter surrounding OU’s Jeff Lebby and open offensive coordinator jobs.

On Tuesday, Lebby was back on the Sooners’ practice field teaching his offense for the second consecutive season.

What did he think about being tagged to openings, most prominently the vacancy at Alabama?

“I love Oklahoma. I love Coach V (Brent Venables). I love sitting in the chair that I’m able to sit in every day. And I don’t take it for granted for a second. My family is unbelievably happy here,” Lebby said. “I’ve got a chance to go chase what I love doing every single day at a place where I went to school. I just don’t think that’s very common. I get to do it with great friends, every single day, with people that I trust. I’m blessed to be here, I’m fortunate to be here and we’re going to get it right.”

His love for OU goes back to his playing days and his start as a student coach, he said.

Recruiting battles can be fierce. Any perceived weakness — like a coach departing a program — can be used against them. It’s probable that came up during this past recruiting cycle.

Is it tough to recruit against that?

“I think guys understand that those conversations are those conversations. Guys that we recruit understand that I love Oklahoma. It was very clear to them,” Lebby said. “Maybe a little drama out there, but not from me inside-out dealing with the guys I was dealing with every single day. Those guys understood how much I love being here every day.”

New face

Former North Texas coach Seth Littrell was seen at Tuesday’s opener to spring football practice.

The ex-OU captain is now an offensive analyst. He was by Lebby’s side while the quarterbacks went through drills during a 45-minute open portion of practice.

“Seth is a great Sooner, a great alum, somebody who loves Oklahoma, somebody that breeds toughness and edge and attitude,” Lebby said. “He’s someone who has done a lot in the coaching profession. He’s a dear friend and I’m happy as heck to have him sitting in the room with us.”

Littrell is the second former head coach to join the OU staff as an analyst. Matt Wells (Texas Tech HC) is beginning his second spring with the Sooners.

Number swap

Defensive backs Woodi Washington (No. 5) and Billy Bowman (No. 2) has changed numbers this season.

Why the switches?

“I’ve always worn No. 2 my whole life. Growing up, from four years old to my freshman year here and had to switch. I’ve always worn that,” said Bowman while wearing a gold chain with No. 2 on it.

Bowman wore No. 5 last season. Now Washington has grabbed that number.

“Five was always my favorite number, plus there was a special teams issue my sophomore year, and I just wanted my number back,” Washington said. “It’s always been the number I’ve worn. It’s because of my family. I’ve got five members of my family, my immediate family, and I just wear it for them.”

Washington wore No. 0 last season.

New receivers

Jalil Farooq is emerging as the No. 1 receiver on next year’s team.

He has a couple of new faces working out at the position this spring — former defensive back D.J. Graham and Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony.

Farooq on Graham: “As we all know, DJ has phenomenal hands. He's a natural receiver so it wasn't hard for him to make the switch at all … he looks like a receiver. You can't tell he played defensive back.”

Farooq on Anthony: “He's a very twitchy receiver. He's quick, fast and he can make plays. I'm glad he joined the family.”

Graham has two career interceptions. Anthony has 19 career catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.