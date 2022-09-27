OU football notebook: In a season of newness, Venables talks about absorbing his first loss as head coach

New challenge

Brent Venables has dealt with plenty of firsts as Oklahoma’s head coach.

There was his first recruiting class, first spring drills and first fall camp.

He’s now working through his first loss with the Sooners.

Is it much different dealing with this situation compared to his time as an assistant coach?

“I don’t honestly feel any different than I have before,” Venables said during his Tuesday news conference. “I’ve always borne the responsibility of failure and losing. It’s no different.

“I'm responsible for a part of the team. You take it personally. There are emotions involved, frustration, anger, all of those things. But also, trust in how you do what you do. You don't have to reinvent the wheel. Sometimes you're on the right side of it and sometimes you're not. It certainly doesn't take much to be on the wrong side of it. You have to have perspective and composure and leadership skills. It's no different for me whatsoever.”

New work week

Key Lawrence said Monday night’s practice reminded him of starting the foundation in August.

“It feels like it’s fall camp again. We’re bringing the intensity and bringing the passion back. We understand there is way more detail than we think,” Lawrence said. “This opportunity, we can’t take that for granted. We have to understand that. All the guys here, we need everyone to buy in. This is the time when we need to uplift each other instead of pointing fingers. We have to come to work.”

Working for 2023

Freshmen linebackers Kobie McKenzie and Kip Lewis will redshirt this season.

For the immediate time being, it’s a hit for position depth. But Venables believes it will help the program in the long run.

“Kobe missed most of fall camp. And so there's a learning curve there. So, unfortunately, he's got a ways to go from a mental standpoint, like most freshmen,” Venables said. “Kip, same thing. He's just got to functionally get stronger in the weight room. He needs a redshirt from that standpoint.”

The defense was tested against Kansas State, which is probably why many veteran players saw action.

“Depth’s not great (at linebacker). And guys got to earn their opportunities based on what they do on the field at practice,” Venables said. “There's a lot of new things that they saw on the field last Saturday. No excuse but those guys … it's one thing for a guy that's played a little bit to make adjustments on the fly. It's another thing for young players to go in and throw them in the lion's den.

“So it could have been much worse. It's easy to say that now. We got to continue to develop the depth there.”

Familiar faces

Oklahoma fans can find some old OU players on the TCU football staff.

Outside receivers coach Malcolm Kelly was a two-time All-Big 12 selection for the Sooners. Kelly had 144 career catches for 2,285 yards for the Sooners from 2005-07.

Defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland was a four-year letterman at OU and earned All-Big 12 honors during his senior season (2012).

Former offensive lineman Jonathan Alvarez (2014-18) is working as an athletics academic advisor for the football program.

Leading the charge

OU announced its team captains for Saturday’s road game at TCU.

McKade Mattauer, Jordan Kelley, Jonah Laulu and Daniel Parker have been named this week’s captains.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World