OU football notebook: How tough was it for Jaren Kanak to flip to Oklahoma from Clemson?

Choosing Norman

Linebacker Jaren Kanak flipped to Oklahoma after being a longtime commit to Clemson and then-defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Following Tuesday’s practice, the true freshman discussed his decision to go to Oklahoma and his first two games.

Why did he pick Oklahoma?

“I'd say one of the biggest pulling factors was Coach Venables and the energy and the connection that I had with him. One of the bigger reasons why I came here, along with the other staff like Coach (Miguel) Chavis and Coach (Todd) Bates, I really had a great connection with those guys. Coming here with them, it's been super comfortable and a great transition. I've had a great time,” Kanak said.

Venables’ hiring produced plenty of offseason attention on Kanak.

“Originally, he had given his word to (Clemson coach Dabo) Swinney that he wasn't going to try to poach anybody from Clemson, and he stuck with that. He told me 'I don't want you coming (to OU) if Swinney isn't OK with it,'” Kanak said. “He had a lot of integrity with it. He wanted to stay true to his word to Swinney, a man he has looked up to and learned from for a lot of years.

“I guess that might've made things a little more difficult to try to convince Swinney that this is what I want to do and this is what's best for me. Once Swinney gave me the OK, Coach Venables was more than happy to take me.”

Kanak has produced seven tackles for OU through two games.

What’s been the biggest transition from high school to college?

“Probably the mental aspect has developed the most. Coming from being an offensive-minded guy and learning the ropes on defense, it's probably the most improved,” said Kanak, who is from Hays, Kansas. “Other than that, the physical changes of being a defensive player and that kind of stuff has also gotten better.”

Homecoming

Kaden Helms is returning home for Saturday’s 11 a.m. road game at Nebraska.

The Bellevue West (Neb.) High School graduate said “being from Nebraska, grown and raised all around that area, I’m excited for sure,” the freshman tight end said.

Helms, which saw his first game action against Kent State, said Nebraska was pretty involved in his recruitment. The Huskers were his second offer.

“Being a local kid, they were recruiting me pretty hard. But I kinda wanted to see different things. Get away from home but not be too far. That’s why I picked Oklahoma,” Helms said. “That was a good distance. Then the culture here — I fell in love with it.”

Helms said he has about 24 tickets for family and friends. His family grew up as Nebraska fans.

What’s it feel like being the only Nebraskan on the OU roster this week?

“Man it feels amazing, I’m not gonna lie. I was kind of saying it earlier but it really feels like a home game for me,” Helms said. “Obviously I will have a bunch of family there. At the end of the day, really just focused on the game plan. The No. 1 goal is to win the game. It’s a big moment for me, but winning the game is going to be an even bigger moment.”

Tough defense

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been impressed with Nebraska’s defense.

“They’re very talented. Obviously got some big dudes on the D-line. Got some talented dudes up front. I think their linebackers play really well. It’ll be a good test for us, and they’re going to come super prepared to play and ready to play with all that’s going on down there,” Gabriel said. “We’re going to get their best. We better be prepared to give our best because it’s going to be a good game. That’s why you play the game, to go out there and come with a win.”

On the call

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Fox.

The game will be called by Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World