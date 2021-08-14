OU football notebook: How much does increased depth help recruiting defensive linemen?

Speed D means playing faster
Alex Grinch’s third season as Oklahoma defensive coordinator continues to stress playing faster – reacting, not thinking about what is in front of you.
It’s a mentality that Grinch has drilled into his defense since arriving in 2019.
“Coach Grinch, he’s going to run calls and make sure we know them throughout the week in practice,” OU defensive end Nik Bonitto said. “He’s going to rep it, rep it. It’s never too complicated.
“He’s going to give us a game plan and once we know it and we see everything in practice, it just gets easier for us on the field.”
Grinch expects a better product on the field this season. It’s a natural evolution, but the growth spurts are also expected.
“You’re always, regardless of where you’re at, you’re saying whatever the product was a year ago, we’re going to be better than what that was,” Grinch said. “As a coach, you think that way because you have to expect every single player to assume just that.
“The opportunity that's out in front of us to play such a quality schedule in the Big 12, I think for us as we talk to our guys now, there’s proof and what that proof tells us is that when we play a certain way, when we execute our fundamentals, we execute our defense, and more specifically do so for four quarters then we have chance to be very good defense.”
No easy transition
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has three transfers who have had playing time at other Power 5 schools – Chris Murray (UCLA), Wanya Morris (Tennessee) and Robert Congel (Arizona).
What is the biggest transition for the players when they start to absorb Bedenbaugh’s system?
“The biggest thing I see – whether it’s right or wrong – is I teach the total concept,” Bedenbaugh said. “Obviously you got to focus on your position, but I teach the total concept of the play. They have to understand formations, they have to understand defenses, they have to understand coverages.”
Bedenbaugh says it can take experienced, veteran transfers time to get everything from the start because so much goes into learning.
“It’s not line up and block that guy right there. You gotta understand the formation we’re in, the defense they’re in, the play that we have, where it’s designed to go and how things are going to fit,” Bedenbaugh said. “So it is a little bit tougher. I would say that is probably the toughest thing for them to do and understand. Because a lot of these guys haven’t done those things before. It’s just, hey, this is the play, this is what you’re doing. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but I don’t know how you play football like that. You gotta have an understanding. But with that being said, it does take a little bit longer.”
Depth equals recruiting
Calvin Thibodeaux has a strong sale for recruits considering Oklahoma.
The program has added depth along his defensive line. That equals the possibility of early reps, especially for younger players.
“It’s big because, with big guys, you don’t want to see those guys huffing and puffing. That’s when the injuries and mental errors happen. We want to keep them fresh,” Thibodeaux said. “Last year, we were able to play five guys inside. We’re going to be able to play six or seven possibly this year. When you are recruiting a young man and you can tell him you are playing six or seven guys and the opportunity to play is pretty strong, that only helps with recruiting.”
Ready to make impact
Jadon Haselwood arrived at Oklahoma as a five-star wide receiver.
He had a slow freshman season in 2019 and then struggled with an ACL injury last season.
Haselwood didn’t play in the Cotton Bowl for personal reasons and is now targeting a big return in 2020.
He was asked if he was anxious for the season to start.
“I'm very anxious but I try to keep calm, you know, because I don't want to overdo anything,” he said. “I’m just really excited for the season because I feel like some people forgot, so I’ve got to show them what I can still do, you know what I mean?”
Haselwood has 23 career catches for 337 yards and one touchdown in his first two seasons.