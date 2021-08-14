OU football notebook: How much does increased depth help recruiting defensive linemen?

No easy transition

“The biggest thing I see – whether it’s right or wrong – is I teach the total concept,” Bedenbaugh said. “Obviously you got to focus on your position, but I teach the total concept of the play. They have to understand formations, they have to understand defenses, they have to understand coverages.”

“It’s not line up and block that guy right there. You gotta understand the formation we’re in, the defense they’re in, the play that we have, where it’s designed to go and how things are going to fit,” Bedenbaugh said. “So it is a little bit tougher. I would say that is probably the toughest thing for them to do and understand. Because a lot of these guys haven’t done those things before. It’s just, hey, this is the play, this is what you’re doing. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, but I don’t know how you play football like that. You gotta have an understanding. But with that being said, it does take a little bit longer.”