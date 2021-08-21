OU football notebook: How do younger players overcame bad practice days? Lincoln Riley shares the answer

Oklahoma enters its second consecutive season with a new practice schedule.

OU has continued its schedule of morning practices with everything wrapped up by noon. Class schedules have been changed to coincide with the new plans.

Even before COVID hit last year, Riley says the idea was in place to change to morning workouts.

“When we looked at the week, the biggest thing was for us, we felt it was a chance to maybe just bring them up here one time a day,” the OU coach said. “Typically, our evening practice schedules, when we did that previously, maybe in some ways were a little bit better for coaches because you had mornings to prepare. But what we found out was, it was tough to get the practice, lift and meetings, all that done in a block in the evening.”

Brayden Willis, an H-back, enjoys the morning practices more than the evenings, which would finish up around 6 p.m.

“I don't really like waiting throughout the whole day to practice,” he said. “I like getting up, that's the first thing on my mind in the morning. Eat breakfast and then kind of get going.