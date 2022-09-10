OU football notebook: Golden Flashes practice for week at Union, tour Greenwood area

Calling Oklahoma home: Kent State’s football team called Union High School home during the past week.

Instead of flying back to Ohio following a season-opening loss at Washington last Saturday, the Golden Flashes used some of their ties to Union — which is part of the program's recruiting territory — to secure a practice location for the week to slow down wear and tear on the players’ bodies.

On the team’s day off Monday, it visited Black Wall Street and learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre. From Tuesday through Friday, Kent State worked out at Union, had study hall to keep up with academics and bonded more as a team to prepare for Saturday’s game at Oklahoma.

The trip to the Greenwood District was important, free safety Weezy Richardson said.

“I’m like ‘did this really happen? Are you serious?’” Richardson said. “It really hit home because, at the end of the day, we’re still trying to grow together in this society today.”

On Sunday, the players will return to campus for the first time in 10 days.

At the beginning of summer, the team was told it was going to fly to Washington, have a mini-camp at Union and then travel to play Oklahoma before heading home.

“It’s awesome,” wide receiver Isaac Vance said. "My favorite time of the year is when we have fall camp in August because we’re around each other 24/7. Now we have an extra 10 days on the road.

“But it’s also game week. We get to spend time with each other, grow and create bonds. Hopefully we’ll look back at this during the first week of December and we’re in Detroit playing for the MAC championship.”

OU absences: Fifth-year safety Justin Broiles got the start at free safety in place of junior Key Lawrence (inactive), who was spotted on the field in street clothes prior to kick off.

Lawrence missed out in Week 2 after notching three total tackles in the Sooners’ opener against UTEP on Sept. 3. He appeared in all 13 games last fall.

Broiles, with the program since 2017, made his 16th start in 46 career games Saturday.

As expected, senior offensive tackle Wanya Morris (off-field issue) was out for a second consecutive week.

“Wanya, we’re still trying to work through an off the field issue,” Venables said of Morris earlier this week. “We expect him back sooner than probably later.”

In Morris’ place, TCU transfer Tyler Guyton earned a second straight start, this time at right tackle with junior Anton Harrison back at left tackle.

Big payday: Oklahoma paid Kent State $1.5 million for the nonconference game played on Saturday night.

It’s the first meeting between the schools.

Kent State was the home of Bob Stoops’ first full-time coaching job. Stoops was an assistant on the Golden Flashes’ 1988 staff.

The Sooners entered Saturday with a 3-0 record against MAC schools. Stoops led OU to wins over Bowling Green (40-24, 2004), Ball State (62-6, 2011) and Akron (41-3, 2015).

Prepping for OU: Kent State coach Sean Lewis said he has some history with Venables from when both were ACC assistant coaches. Venables was at Clemson and Lewis was at Syracuse.

“He’s got quite a buzz going right now on the recruiting trail,” Lewis said. “He started off with a great week one win and we know it’s going to be a great primetime atmosphere. It’s going to be energetic.”

Like some other coaches, Lewis deals with analytics. He noted that 21% of OU’s offensive plays in a 45-13 win over UTEP were explosive (12-plus yards on rushes, 15-plus yards on passes).

“They construct, score and strike from anywhere,” Lewis said. “They’re long and athletic and strong defensively. They are able to flip the field with a big punter.

“They’ve got unbelievable talent and are really, really well coached. We’re going to have to give our best effort.”

— Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman, Tulsa World