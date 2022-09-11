OU football notebook: Gabriel's role as 'assassin' helps steady Sooners' nerves

Staying poised

Oklahoma tasted adversity during the first half of Saturday night’s 33-3 win over Kent State.

While there were murmurs throughout the sellout crowd during much of a scoreless first half, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel stayed calm through the tough times.

“He’s an assassin. This is not his first rodeo. He’s been around the game. He’s just a ball junkie. He’s a great leader,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “The game comes easy to him in so many ways, but his best attribute is he never gets too high or too low. He’s the same guy. Every once in a while, he’ll have a nice smile when he has a big-time play, but he’s the same guy every day, like non-stop.”

Gabriel was asked about the lack of execution by the Sooners, who didn’t score until the final possession of the first half.

“You just have to make the necessary adjustments. You have to find ways to be more efficient, of course,” Gabriel said. “And just find momentum. That score before half was really important, that two-minute drive, and then coming back after halftime, that drive was important too to go up 14-3.

“You have to continue to rally around the guys. We stuck together, which was important, and I loved how we responded.”

Grading offensive line

Oklahoma’s offensive line looked different from week one.

Anton Harrison (left tackle) and Tyler Guyton (right tackle) swapped positions from the win over UTEP. It allowed Harrison to play at his natural position.

OU struggled in the first half and managed only seven rushing yards.

“Thought (moving the tackles) was the best thing for us up front. Got to continue to get better,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “You know, we had three sacks but those three, they’re not on the offensive line all the time.

“Everybody wants to talk about the o-line from a sack standpoint but there are a lot of things we can do from a QB standpoint, running back, skill, whatever it is to help that process. And at the end of the day we’ve got to strike, strain and finish better. And that’s the reality of it. And we will. But that’s gonna be the message moving forward.”

Shoeless Stoops

Drake Stoops had his fifth career touchdown reception during the third quarter, an 18-yard catch that ended with an acrobatic leap.

He also finished the play with one shoe and said that’s never happened before.

“I realized in the moment, my foot hit the ground and was very soft, it was like ‘Wow,’” Stoops said.

Oklahoma struggled much of the first half and didn’t get on the scoreboard until 18 seconds remained before intermission.

“It’s important to just stay together as a team and keep our poise and not panic. Adversity is honestly a good thing and we’ll grow from it,” Stoops said. “But just take it as a test and continue to stay the course. At any point we can break the game open and that’s what happened. You’ve just got to stay the course.”

OU scored on five consecutive possessions to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 31-3 lead.

Parker’s debut

Tight end Daniel Parker made his OU debut after missing the season-opening win over UTEP due to illness.

The Missouri transfer was on the field during a fourth-and-1 play in the second half. He made two receptions for 21 yards in the second half.

“He adds another grown man (to the offense). The guy does a lot of great things in the run game and, likewise, is a true, selfless player,” Gabriel said. “You need that on the team. Having someone who can tag-team with B-Will (Brayden Willis), that’s huge for both of them.”

Added Lebby: “It’s just good to have DP back. He brings such a physical presence to us as a unit and as a football team. So happy to have him back. He’s feeling good and ready to roll.”

Battering Bowman

Billy Bowman had 21 tackles during his first season with the Sooners. Through two games this season, he has 20 stops, including a career-high 11 against the Golden Flashes.

Bowman also has two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble this season.

“It was very important,” Bowman said about his strip and recovery on Saturday. “We were looking for one the whole first half. We just needed somebody to make a play and it just happened to be me. If was anyone else, it would have been the same way.”

Bowman is playing with plenty of confidence.

“It’s not a surprise because he’s so serious about the work he’s put in. He’s got a lot of ability and he’s got a lot of heart too,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s continued to get better and better. He is playing at a very high level for us right now. He’s making plays and we’re trying to picture where he can go. I think he can be really special.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World