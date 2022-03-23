OU football notebook: DeShaun White returned for senior season because he 'left so much on the table here'

NORMAN — DaShaun White faced a tough decision during the off-season.

Many of his teammates chose to enter the NFL Draft, and it was a choice that the Oklahoma linebacker was considering. Many voices were guiding him during that unsteady time.

“But it was one of those things that I know I had to make the right decision for myself,” White said Tuesday. “Really felt deep down inside I just left so much on the table here. If I had went on and went to the league, I know that it probably would've been one of those things that just would've ate at me for quite some time just knowing that I didn't leave the legacy that I wanted to here, I didn't do the things I wanted to here.”

White will be one of the team leaders entering the 2022 season.

New defensive coordinator Ted Roof had talks with White shortly after accepting his new position. He thinks the player made the right decision.

“To walk in the door, day one and make a phone call to a kid and sell a kid you’ve never met and try to advise him on what he needs to do on the rest of his life as a complete stranger, that’s different,” White said. “But certainly, based on the information I had heard and based on what I had seen when I watched tape, just giving him my opinion at the start of this.

“Because it takes time to develop trust. That’s not something where you just walk in with decisions like that and have a total stranger walk into your life and tell you what to do. Honest conversations, open conversations with his family as well. I, 100 percent, believe he did the right thing.”

Cornerback? Safety?

Key Lawrence met the media in person for the first time in his two-year career this week. There were no more Zoom calls.

The second question to him — is he playing at safety or cornerback?

“I’m a safety right now. But you know how I like to do, I try to go everywhere,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence played in all 13 games last season and had two starts at cornerback and two starts at strong safety.

He was asked about safeties coach Brandon Hall and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

“It’s been a blessing because Coach Valai has been to a lot of different schools. He’s learned a lot from different coaching staffs, especially coming back from Nick Saban,” Lawrence said. “So he understands a lot. And then Coach Hall, he’s been in the game for quite some time here under Coach Venables. So it’s just a lot of new information I never learned before that he’s poured into me, so it’s good.”

With Patrick Fields (transfer) and Delarrin Turner-Yell (NFL draft) departed, Lawrence is now a veteran in the safeties room.

“I’m trying to step up this year as being the leader. I think it’s a good thing for us, especially because we have new faces coming in,” Lawrence said. “We have new guys here. Just seeing them translate this should be a big role for themselves. I’d say it’s nothing negative towards me or this team. So I think it’s been a pretty good outcome so far.”

Welcome to Norman

Just six months earlier, Jeffrey Johnson played inside Memorial Stadium for Tulane in the season opener for both schools.

Little did he know he would be wearing crimson-and-cream for the 2022 season.

“I’m kind of still trying to wrap my hand around it, the fact that I’m at Oklahoma. Lot of people saying, ‘Oh man, you’re at Oklahoma.’ I’m like yeah, I’m at Oklahoma,” the defensive tackle said. “I sit in my room at night, I’m like, ‘I’m at Oklahoma.’ That’s kind of cool.”

Why OU?

“I had a lot of options coming in the transfer portal, but one thing that stuck out to me was the coaching staff,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty sure everybody’s saying the coaching staff. I mean, just coming in here on my visit, they were upfront. What stuck out to me is that they really cared about you as a person and not just a player. Just the whole time it was just about family and just about being together.”

Coaching your son

New defensive coordinator Ted Roof’s son is a linebacker for the Sooners.

T.D. Roof has had an extensive college career with stops at Georgia Tech, Indiana and Appalachian State. He will be a senior on this year’s squad.

Roof will be coaching his son’s position group, but there will be no favoritism.

“It’s special. But when we’re out there, he’s jersey No. 18, and I’m Coach Roof. He’s always my son. But when he’s on the field, and I’m coaching him, he’s always No. 18,” Ted Roof said. “I’m going to coach him hard or harder than I coach anybody else. At the same time, he enjoys that. He wants to be coached hard, so do most of our players. We’re going to do that. We’re going to be demanding but not demeaning.

“As far as the opportunity to coach your son at the University of Oklahoma, that’s a blessing. That’s a real blessing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.