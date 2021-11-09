OU football notebook: Dennis Simmons impressed with wide receivers improvement

Pinch hitter

“Do I think they're working hard? Yes, I think they're working extremely hard. You know, are there still areas that I think we need to improve upon? You know, that answer is quite obviously yes,” Simmons said. “I do think last year at this time, I think one of you guys had an article about us being No. 5 in the country with dropping touchdowns. So I think we've improved upon that. So that's a plus. But I think in all areas, you know, whether it be the run game and making the competitive catches, I think there are still areas that we need to need to grow before it's all said and done.”