OU football notebook: Dennis Simmons impressed with wide receivers improvement

Pinch hitter
Lincoln Riley was absent from scheduled news conference on Tuesday afternoon after the Oklahoma coach had “a matter arise” according to a spokesperson.
Dennis Simmons, OU assistant head coach and passing coordinator, replaced Riley at the podium. It’s the first time reporters had a chance to speak with him since the preseason.
Questioning shifted toward wide receivers, a group that Simmons has mentored since his 2015 arrival. He spoke about the position’s improvement.
“Do I think they're working hard? Yes, I think they're working extremely hard. You know, are there still areas that I think we need to improve upon? You know, that answer is quite obviously yes,” Simmons said. “I do think last year at this time, I think one of you guys had an article about us being No. 5 in the country with dropping touchdowns. So I think we've improved upon that. So that's a plus. But I think in all areas, you know, whether it be the run game and making the competitive catches, I think there are still areas that we need to need to grow before it's all said and done.”
Old and new
Simmons was asked about true freshman Mario Williams and senior Mike Woods, two players beginning and ending their respective college careers.
Simmons gave the older group credit for mentoring Williams.
“I think Mario's done a great job. I can credit some of his, or a lot of his success to the guys in the room around him. Mike has some, you know, significant amount of playing experience,” Simmons said. “And you know, Jadon (Haselwood) has been a guy that has gone through what he's going through, coming in as a freshman, getting some playing time. And, you know, one of those guys that were highly sought after coming out of high school. So I think they've helped his transition into college.”
Woods has missed a few games, but has made an impact.
“He's a guy that has been in a lot of wars and then— has played a lot of college football. So I mean, there's some things that go on in between the lines that he's able to help those guys with just from that veteran leadership standpoint alone. And then obviously, with the success that he's had on the field and the competitive catches that he's made and coming up in crucial situations in games, I think that's added to our offense as a whole,” Simmons said.
Health update
Woodi Washington could see time against Baylor, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said during his meeting with reporters.
“More positive about Woodi than we've ever been. One of those guys that has been out a long time but still hopeful, absolutely hopeful to have him this week and certainly trending that way,” Grinch said.
Washington has missed seven games. He hasn’t played since the Western Carolina victory in week two.
“I think D.J. Graham as well, a guy that was out for a little bit, played a little bit. Jalen Redmond, who played a little bit, trying to work him more back in, got some reps. It's one thing to be cleared to play; it's another to play at a high level. So envision getting more work out of him which would be good,” Grinch added.
Graham and Redmond saw action in the Texas Tech.
Awards season
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is the only true freshmen among 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award.
Williams, who has started three games this season, has completed 71.6% of his passes for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s thrown only one interception. He’s also averaging 9.3 yards per carry.
The three finalists will be announced on Nov. 23.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World