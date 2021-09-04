OU football notebook: Brkic's long-distance day a highlight for Sooners

Kicking things off: Gabe Brkic wore a unique mustache and a smile while answering questions following Oklahoma’s 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday afternoon.
The junior kicker tied an FBS record with three field-goal makes of at least 50 yards (51, 56 and 55). OU had never had a kicker make more than one 50-yard field goal in a game.
What led to his success of his personal-best 56-yarder? Showcasing his unique personality, he answered the question.
“I had a good breakfast this morning. I had chicken and pasta. I went out there, took my mind off football and booted it,” Brkic said.
The kicker also made a 26-yarder in the second quarter, but missed his final kick, a 31-yarder.
He jokingly said he thought his leg got tired before adding, “Nothing crazy. It was just a little misstep. That’s it.”
Taking the ball away: Oklahoma forced three turnovers, which resulted in nine important points in the victory.
Nik Bonitto, Jalen Redmond and Clayton Smith had fumble recoveries for the Sooners.
“You take away any of those takeaways, we’re probably feeling a whole lot worse than we do right now,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “I think the chief disappointment obviously is you say, ‘Well what’s the expectation?’ The expectation is to play better. And credit to the opponent in that way. But the chief thing that I would highlight is three takeaways in the first half, no takeaways in the final 30 minutes.”
Missing in action: Theo Wease, Drake Stoops and Jordan Kelley didn’t play in Saturday’s game.
Wease, a wide receiver, is working through an injury that may take some time to rehab, OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
“Wease has a lower leg injury. He’ll miss at least the first half of the season and we'll see how it plays out, going forward,” Riley said.
In Stoops’ absence, Brian Darby caught three catches for 26 yards. Darby had only one catch all of last season.
Center Andrew Raym didn’t play until the fourth quarter. Riley said the center missed time for “medical reasons” last week. Arizona transfer Robert Congel got the start.
Deep roster: Twelve first-year players made their debuts for OU — Eric Gray (RB), Michael Woods (WR), Congel, Billy Bowman (DB), Mario Williams (WR), Latrell McCutchin (CB), Key Lawrence (DB), Caleb Williams (QB), Clayton Smith (LB), Danny Stutsman (LB), Jordan Mukes (S), Ethan Downs (DE) and Isaiah Coe (DL).
Jadon Haselwood (WR), Anton Harrison (OL), Chris Murray (OL) and Reggie Grimes (DE) earned their first starts.
Mims continues to shine: Marvin Mims caught five passes for a game-high 117 yards for the Sooners.
He had a game-high 50-yard reception down to the 1-yard line in the second quarter.
“It was a big play. At the end of the day, it was a route we've practiced over and over again all week in preparation for Tulane,” Mims said. “Spencer threw it on the money. I just took off, ran as far as I can. At the end of the day, they reviewed it, out at the 1. But still a big play. I'm just happy I was able to put my team in a good position to score.”
Tough effort: Tulane coach Willie Fritz said his program handled the transition “extremely well” this week. He was proud that they were able to handle the adversity from Hurricane Ida.
He said his team will build from Saturday’s game.
"You know, we weren't playing against an eighth-grade team out there. That's a good ball club. They've got some great athletes. So I just feel like it's going to be a tremendous learning experience for us. Obviously, we'd rather learn with a W, but we will need to learn from this,” Fritz said.