OU football notebook: Brkic's long-distance day a highlight for Sooners

Jadon Haselwood (WR), Anton Harrison (OL), Chris Murray (OL) and Reggie Grimes (DE) earned their first starts.

Mims continues to shine: Marvin Mims caught five passes for a game-high 117 yards for the Sooners.

He had a game-high 50-yard reception down to the 1-yard line in the second quarter.

“It was a big play. At the end of the day, it was a route we've practiced over and over again all week in preparation for Tulane,” Mims said. “Spencer threw it on the money. I just took off, ran as far as I can. At the end of the day, they reviewed it, out at the 1. But still a big play. I'm just happy I was able to put my team in a good position to score.”

Tough effort: Tulane coach Willie Fritz said his program handled the transition “extremely well” this week. He was proud that they were able to handle the adversity from Hurricane Ida.

He said his team will build from Saturday’s game.