OU football notebook: Aggression is key to dominating defense (and what's this? A corner blitz?)

Coming in hot

Oklahoma’s defensive success is evident with a quick glance at the statistics.

OU leads the nation with 32 tackles for loss and ranks fourth with 13 sacks.

Comparing last year’s defense and this year’s defense is common for OU fans. But how did DaShaun White answer when asked that question?

“I don’t really like to compare, but I would say we’re a little bit more aggressive,” the linebacker said after Monday’s practice.

The attacking style — and its success — validates what coach Brent Venables has preached since his arrival in Norman. White described it as aggressive, fast and physical.

He added one more word.

“It’s a lot of fun. As a defensive football player, that’s what you want. You want to cause chaos, you want to cause havoc. You want to be a disruptive as possible,” White said. “Having somebody that has the same mindset and let’s be as chaotic as possible, that’s good.”

Oklahoma used a three-man front and blitzed from different angles against Nebraska. During some plays, the Sooners would bring seven or eight men to the line of scrimmage and not send anyone toward the quarterback. Other times, they would bring the house.

It’s a style that OU had not shown in its first two games, and now opposing teams will have to prepare for different schemes.

The new wrinkles brought a smile to cornerback Woodi Washington’s face.

“It’s definitely fun,” said Washington, adding that "fun" word again. “I mean, I get to blitz. I blitzed a couple of times this season, so that’s always fun being able to blitz as a corner. We don’t get to do it often.”

It is comparison time again. Were there a lot of corner blitzes last year?

“Nah, not really,” Washington said. “We only probably had two in the entire play calls.”

Kanak learning from White

Jaren Kanak earned plenty of playing time after White was dismissed for a targeting call in the first half of last Saturday’s 49-14 win at Nebraska.

When Kanak would come off the field during the game, White would have pointers on the cheetah position that they share.

“I couldn’t ask for a better role model or leader to kind of show me the ropes,” Kanak said. “He’s been doing this a long time and he knows you know kind of the stuff I need to learn from experience he’s already got down. So he’s a really good guy to look up to and (lean) on in situations like that.”

White had six tackles, including a sack, during the time of his ejection. Kanak finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles and also had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

With success comes expectations, which is something that Kanak embraces.

“I’ve said it before, it’s gonna keep going like this,” Kanak said while pointing toward the sky, “and progressively each week I’m going to learn more and get more comfortable with games and you know just learning the game and defense especially.”

Breaking things down

Immediately after the Sooners' win at Nebraska, quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke about missing some key throws.

After a few days of viewing the tape, did his thoughts change at all?

“Nah, still crucial of that thing,” Gabriel said. “I missed a couple of things out there, and I think you'll always miss some, nobody plays a perfect game, but just taking advantage of the big opportunities, the big plays and dialing that in so we can continue to be super efficient, super productive and put up the points we want to put up.

“And ultimately, just win the game and find ways to win.”

On the call

Saturday’s 7 p.m. game will be broadcast on Fox.

The contest will be called by Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Brock Huard (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline).

That trio also called the Sooners’ season-opening 45-13 victory over UTEP.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World