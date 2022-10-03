OU football notebook: After strong nonconference play, Downs and Grimes have combined 3 tackles in two Big 12 games. What happened?

Disappearing defensive ends

Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes had strong starts to the 2022 season.

In losses to Kansas State and TCU, Downs totaled only three tackles while Grimes didn’t have a single stop.

The Sooners have employed a three-man front that often places the defensive ends in tough matchups inside the offensive tackles. It’s kept the players engaged at the point of attack while others crash in to try to make plays.

OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof was asked about Grimes, who still leads the team in tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (4.0) despite not getting any tackles in the past two games.

“Each defensive call has a strength and each defensive call has a stress point. Within each call, some guys do dirty jobs. They may not show up in the stat sheet. Some guys are doing what we call blitzing, getting a free runner at the quarterback. Everyone sees that but they don’t see the guy that ate two blocks. Our scheme, again, is player-friendly, it’s aggressive,” Roof said.

“As far as specifically Reggie, we just all have to keep getting better. Like I said, there’s just no magic dust. It’s just a process to show up for work every day and bust your butt to get it done and improve. But we’ve identified the areas. Like we do every week.

“Even when we win, we do the same thing. It’s not like we gloss over wins and move on to the next deal. No, that’s not what we do. So from that standpoint, within each call, there’s a strength point and a stress point. Somebody’s has to do dirty jobs sometimes as opposed to running free.”

Running the rock

Jovantae Barnes had the first 100-yard day of his short OU career at TCU. He also had 18 carries — which is the most by an OU player this season — and scored twice against the Horned Frogs.

With the status of Eric Gray (injured during TCU contest) and Marcus Major (who didn’t travel to Fort Worth) unknown heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Texas, Barnes will be essential in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

“Jovantae has continued to do a really nice job. He had a really good spring. He's been here. Had a great summer. He's worked his butt off to put himself in position,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He's created value because of who he's been in the building every single day. And then, I was proud of the way he played. He played tough. He played fast. Took care of the football. So he'll continue to get opportunities.”

Kanak watch

Freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak saw action in the second half at TCU after not playing a defensive snap against Kansas State. Both of those games came after his team-high 10-tackle performance at Nebraska.

There’s been plenty of chatter recently about Kanak’s playing time on social media. Roof was asked about him on Monday.

“He played 15 snaps in the second half, so he got a lot of reps in the second half. So from that standpoint, he’s just gotta keep working to get better,” Roof said. “Again, this is Jaren’s first year of playing linebacker. So the familiarity, especially at linebacker, at this level … he’s done a good job. He’s earned that. We’re going to continue to play Jaren, and the more he plays, the better he’s going to get, because he’s a guy that cares a bunch and is very prideful in his work ethic, prideful in his performance. We’re going to see him go like that.”

More morning football

The Big 12 announced that Oklahoma’s homecoming game against Kansas will be played at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15. The contest will be televised on ABC or ESPN2.

It will be the fourth 11 a.m. kickoff for the Sooners in the first seven games and third consecutive morning start.

Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Longhorns will be shown on ABC.

On the broadcast will be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (sideline).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World