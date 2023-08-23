Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s Andrew Raym was asked an innocent question: Is there anything different about Bill Bedenbaugh compared to last season?

The center laughed when answering the question.

“I think I may get in trouble for saying it,” Raym said about the offensive line coach. “Coach B has been laughing with us. He’s been kind of nice this year.”

Is that kind of scary when you think about it?

“No, I think it’s really because we’re doing the right thing in the classroom,” Raym said. “We’re not dealing with anybody showing up late or missing workouts or meetings like we have in the past. We’re really locked in alliance. I hope we’d give him something to smile about.”

“I definitely do (sense that Bedenbaugh is more laid back) compared to my freshman year,” Savion Byrd said. “It was bad. Compared to now, man, we joke around with him. He always has a nice little smirk on his face. You can tell — you can read his mood way better now. He definitely seems like he’s way more at peace with himself.”

Love-hate relationship

Defensive end Reggie Grimes was asked which offensive linemen have impressed him during fall camp.

It was a perplexing question because he couldn’t choose just one player.

“You've got Savion Byrd, Walter Rouse and you've got guys like Tyler Guyton. Andrew Raym. McKade Mettauer,” Grimes said following Tuesday’s practice at OU’s indoor facility. “Our O-linemen, they're nasty. They're evil. And that's fun.

“It's fun going against them because if I best one of them this play, they're going to come right back with something. It's a true back-and-forth, game-within-the-game kind of thing.”

OU returns five offensive linemen who made at least one start last season at OU, while Rouse was a regular starter at Stanford last season.

“Our O-line, I love those boys. It's a love-hate relationship because I love them off the field and hate them on the field. But just seeing what they're about to do to people, it's so fun. I cannot wait to get out there,” Grimes said.

Game-winning kick

Kickers are sometimes asked to make a game-winning kick at the end of a game.

Does OU’s Zach Schmit live for that moment? Is he prepared if Brent Venables asks him to boot a winner as time expires?

“One-hundred percent,” he said. “When I was growing up as a freshman and a sophomore, I didn’t think I would ever want that because I was really nervous. But one thing I learned from Gabe Brkic as a kicker is to be mentally tough. You want those moments. You need to want to go out there and kick.

“I know this sounds bad, but as a kicker you want the offense to get stopped so you can go out there and kick. That’s the mentality that I have. I want to go out there every single opportunity that I have, whether that’s the first quarter, the second quarter, third quarter or the end of the fourth quarter for a game winner.

“I wanted it last year but now I want it even more. I want to be that guy for my team at the end of the game to hit that game-winner for them.”

Beet juice

Oklahoma – like many other schools across the country – are trying to beat the heat.

They are using several different methods.

“Every day before practice they’ll give us some type of electrolytes or beet juice. That helps you in different areas,” Jonah Laulu said. “ The beet juice helps you oxygen in your blood I’m pretty sure. Now I might be wrong. I might be wrong with that. Something like that. And then electrolytes to help you sweat. You need to replenish those electrolytes. We have those really salty drinks. It’s really just mental.”

OU tried to beat the heat on Tuesday by moving its workout to the indoor facility.

“You think about all these other schools down here working out practicing in this same heat, or hotter in other places, it’s just a part of the game. You’ve just gotta come every day attacking and have that mentality.

“Game week is next week. For me this is my last year, so I try to leave it all out there and give it my all. This is when we get our conditioning for the season. I don’t want to be the player that has to come off the field because I’m tired. I want to be able to play every play 110 percent. That’s just my mentality.”

