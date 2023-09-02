Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – The second year of the Brent Venables era at Oklahoma is off to a roaring start.

The No. 20 Sooners defeated Arkansas State 73-0 Saturday before 83,221, opening their final season in the Big 12 Conference with a runaway victory.

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sharp in his 2023 debut, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 19 of 22 passing. Gabriel also rushed five yards for a touchdown in the second quarter before giving way to freshman backup Jackson Arnold in the second half.

Receivers Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman caught first quarter touchdown passes from Gabriel and Freeman returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Arnold threw a touchdown pass to Jayden Gibson and rushed seven yards for a score in the third quarter.

Starting running back Marcus Major scored from two yards out in the first while walk-on rusher Tawee Walker added 1-yard touchdowns in the second and third. Freshman running back Kalib Hicks added a 6-yard score in the fourth.

Defensively, linebacker Danny Stutsman led the way with four tackles.

OU next hosts SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 (ESPN+).