OU football: New Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler says 'pressure is a privilege'

Spencer Rattler was a sponge during his freshman season at Oklahoma.
During each practice and quarterback meeting, Rattler learned something from former teammate Jalen Hurts. The 12 months spent around the Heisman Trophy runner-up prepared him for his next step in college football.
On Saturday, Rattler will lead the Sooners in the 2020 opener against visiting Missouri State.
There will be plenty of hype, as well as pressure, on the redshirt freshman to perform, especially after following two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) and a Heisman runner-up (Hurts) over the past three seasons.
Rattler, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Phoenix, had a lot of hype surrounding his high school career.
But what about pressure?
“To me pressure is a privilege. I look at it to embrace it. I’m not going to run away from any expectations or this and that,” Rattler said during a Zoom conference with reporters on Tuesday. “I just focus on what I have to do with my team. I’ve got a great group of guys around me and a great supporting cast of coaches. What we’re focusing on right now is that Game 1 and we’ll go on from there.”
He’ll use his strengths, which were positioned better by Hurts.
“Learning from him last year was big … for me just seeing how he came prepared to every practice, how he prepared for each game, how he led, how he spoke with the media, how he did everything,” Rattler said. “I kind of took bits of everything and kind of just tried to put into what I have going on right now. So I think that helped a lot, for sure.
What was the main thing he learned?
“Just the mindset, just an attack mode every day and focusing on what you need to focus on,” Rattler said.
Rattler was named the Sooners’ starting quarterback by coach Lincoln Riley last week. He has been taking command of the offense, which has impressed his teammates.
“He’s stepped up a lot since last year in a leadership role, in the way he plays,” OU H-back/tight end Austin Stogner said. "He’s always had a fast, quick arm, a powerful arm. He’s stepped up big-time with leadership, knows the offense a lot better."
Added offensive tackle Adrian Ealy: “He’s matured a lot. He’s always had that strong arm, but his decision-making now is a lot better just because he knows the offense a lot more than last year.”
Rattler’s arm strength and versatility make him a strong weapon. He set an Arizona state record by passing for 11,083 yards in his career (including 116 touchdown passes) and rushing for more than 1,000 yards.
But with only three games experience last season, he hasn’t seen much competitive action in college. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 83 yards and a TD in 2019.
Riley said he’s comfortable with Rattler’s play outside the pocket and how he handles games when things break down.
“He's an accurate passer. He's got a good feel for the game,” Riley said. “He's had a pretty good feel for when to take his shots. Nothing duplicates getting out there and doing that on your own on a game field against another opponent, live situation. That's not part of his game that concerns me.
“I feel like he's comfortable in those situations and has a good skill set for it.”
