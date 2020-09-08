OU football: New Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler says 'pressure is a privilege'

“Learning from him last year was big … for me just seeing how he came prepared to every practice, how he prepared for each game, how he led, how he spoke with the media, how he did everything,” Rattler said. “I kind of took bits of everything and kind of just tried to put into what I have going on right now. So I think that helped a lot, for sure.

What was the main thing he learned?

“Just the mindset, just an attack mode every day and focusing on what you need to focus on,” Rattler said.

Rattler was named the Sooners’ starting quarterback by coach Lincoln Riley last week. He has been taking command of the offense, which has impressed his teammates.

“He’s stepped up a lot since last year in a leadership role, in the way he plays,” OU H-back/tight end Austin Stogner said. "He’s always had a fast, quick arm, a powerful arm. He’s stepped up big-time with leadership, knows the offense a lot better."

Added offensive tackle Adrian Ealy: “He’s matured a lot. He’s always had that strong arm, but his decision-making now is a lot better just because he knows the offense a lot more than last year.”