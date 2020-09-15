OU football: Mikey Henderson's strong H-back debut impresses veteran teammate

What did Charleston Rambo and Mikey Henderson have in common following Oklahoma’s game against Missouri State on Saturday night?

Both had four receptions, which was expected of Rambo but not so much of Henderson, a freshman H-back making his college football debut.

Henderson had four receptions for 37 yards while displaying how he can be used as a weapon in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

"Mikey has been learning pretty quickly, and he'll definitely be great,” OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “You know, he'll be up here talking to you guys (in the media) one day. … I know he was a little bit nervous as anybody else would. But he went out there. He did his job. He worked hard, and I'm proud of him. He's the next one up."

Hall is acting as a mentor to Henderson, much like Carson Meier and Dimitri Flowers did for him.

“It's only right now. It’s that tradition that I talked about last year that I have to carry on this year to Mikey,” Hall said. “And so a lot of times, I just try and let him play because he's a great player. He'll naturally figure it out.

“But there are some things that a veteran needs to explain to him and I try and be that guy."

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

