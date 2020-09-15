 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Mikey Henderson's strong H-back debut impresses veteran teammate

OU football: Mikey Henderson's strong H-back debut impresses veteran teammate

Mikey Henderson has solid debut for Sooners

Oklahoma H-back Mikey Henderson (3) had four catches in his collegiate debut against Missouri State.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

What did Charleston Rambo and Mikey Henderson have in common following Oklahoma’s game against Missouri State on Saturday night?

Both had four receptions, which was expected of Rambo but not so much of Henderson, a freshman H-back making his college football debut.

Henderson had four receptions for 37 yards while displaying how he can be used as a weapon in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

"Mikey has been learning pretty quickly, and he'll definitely be great,” OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “You know, he'll be up here talking to you guys (in the media) one day. … I know he was a little bit nervous as anybody else would. But he went out there. He did his job. He worked hard, and I'm proud of him. He's the next one up."

Hall is acting as a mentor to Henderson, much like Carson Meier and Dimitri Flowers did for him.

“It's only right now. It’s that tradition that I talked about last year that I have to carry on this year to Mikey,” Hall said. “And so a lot of times, I just try and let him play because he's a great player. He'll naturally figure it out.

“But there are some things that a veteran needs to explain to him and I try and be that guy."

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News