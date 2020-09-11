OU football: Merv Johnson announces retirement after serving 41 years to football program

Merv Johnson, an Oklahoma football representative for the past 41 seasons, announced his retirement as the team’s radio analyst.

The 84-year-old Johnson has served as an assistant coach, director of operations and radio analyst since 1979. He worked 513 consecutive Oklahoma football games until 2019.

“I felt very fortunate to have coached and broadcasted for so many years,” Johnson said in a statement released on Friday night. “"Year in and year out, I've been so proud to be associated with such a great university and football program. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family. My family is all around me here. I'm going to love watching the games with them."

Johnson’s streak was snapped following last season’s Big 12 Championship game victory over Baylor. Johnson was in a serious car accident before Christmas and didn’t attend the Sooners’ Peach Bowl game against LSU.

Former OU All-American Gabe Ikard will take Johnson’s place in the radio booth. He will join play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland and former All-American Teddy Lehman. Ikard had been a sideline reporter.