OU football: Merv Johnson announces retirement after serving 41 years to football program

Merv Johnson, an Oklahoma football representative for the past 41 seasons, announced his retirement as the team’s radio analyst.
The 84-year-old Johnson has served as an assistant coach, director of operations and radio analyst since 1979. He worked 513 consecutive Oklahoma football games until 2019.
“I felt very fortunate to have coached and broadcasted for so many years,” Johnson said in a statement released on Friday night. “"Year in and year out, I've been so proud to be associated with such a great university and football program. I'm looking forward to spending time with my family. My family is all around me here. I'm going to love watching the games with them."
Johnson’s streak was snapped following last season’s Big 12 Championship game victory over Baylor. Johnson was in a serious car accident before Christmas and didn’t attend the Sooners’ Peach Bowl game against LSU.
Former OU All-American Gabe Ikard will take Johnson’s place in the radio booth. He will join play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland and former All-American Teddy Lehman. Ikard had been a sideline reporter.
"Merv Johnson is an Oklahoma icon. Working alongside him for the last nine years has been one of the greatest thrills of my career. We're going to miss him in our booth immensely,” Rowland said.
Johnson’s first game as an Oklahoma assistant coach came on Sept. 15, 1979 when the Sooners defeated Iowa 21-6 in Norman. That Hawkeyes team included safety Bob Stoops, who later would become the OU coach between 1999-2016. Johnson’s first game as a radio analyst coincided with Stoops’ first game in 1999.
"Not many men have been more ingrained with OU and football than Merv Johnson," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said. "For 70 years, he played, coached and broadcasted the sport, and regardless of which role he was in, he was always a delight to the fans. We all owe a debt of gratitude to Merv for serving Sooner football and all of us so well.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!