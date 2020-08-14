...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 108 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR
WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS
SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED
ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL
AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 911.
Joe Castiglione, left, Oklahoma athletics director, watches a scoreboard tribute to Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield, center, and head basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, during an NCAA college football game between West Virginia and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Masks will be required at Oklahoma home football games, athletics director Joe Castiglione said during a Friday Zoom call with reporters.
Earlier this week, the school announced that its 2020 home opener will be on Sept. 12 against visiting Missouri State. Oklahoma is currently planning to allow 25 percent capacity (about 20,000 fans) at games.
“If we’re able to have fans and have a game, there’s going to be a masking requirement,” Castiglione said. “To come into the stadium and to stay in the stadium, you have to be wearing a mask through the entire experience. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”
Castiglione understands and respects that may not what people want to do, but “if you are going to come to a game at Oklahoma, it’s going to be a requirement.”
“We ask you to accept it. If you don’t want to accept that, then you probably should make the decision not to come to the game,” Castiglione said. “There’s just not going to be any argument about that. It is what it is. It’s a cloth that protects you and it protects others.
“Let’s just embrace it. It’s for a good reason.”
