Lon Kruger

Joe Castiglione, left, Oklahoma athletics director, watches a scoreboard tribute to Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield, center, and head basketball coach Lon Kruger, left, during an NCAA college football game between West Virginia and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Masks will be required at Oklahoma home football games, athletics director Joe Castiglione said during a Friday Zoom call with reporters.

Earlier this week, the school announced that its 2020 home opener will be on Sept. 12 against visiting Missouri State. Oklahoma is currently planning to allow 25 percent capacity (about 20,000 fans) at games.

“If we’re able to have fans and have a game, there’s going to be a masking requirement,” Castiglione said. “To come into the stadium and to stay in the stadium, you have to be wearing a mask through the entire experience. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Castiglione understands and respects that may not what people want to do, but “if you are going to come to a game at Oklahoma, it’s going to be a requirement.”

“We ask you to accept it. If you don’t want to accept that, then you probably should make the decision not to come to the game,” Castiglione said. “There’s just not going to be any argument about that. It is what it is. It’s a cloth that protects you and it protects others.

“Let’s just embrace it. It’s for a good reason.”

Video: Oklahoma public health advisory announced by Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports