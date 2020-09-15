OU football: Lincoln Riley pleased with 'active' defensive line in season-opening win

Oklahoma’s defensive line had a strong look in the season-opening 48-0 win over Missouri State.

Upon film review, Lincoln Riley was impressed with the group. He used the word “active” to describe what he observed.

“We got pretty constant penetration. We were gap sound the majority of the night,” Riley said. “There were very few times we didn’t leverage the ball correctly or take over the appropriate gaps. That was a real positive, especially in game one.”

Riley pointed out the play of Isaiah Thomas and Reggie Grimes. Thomas, who has moved to the interior defensive line, had a pair of tackles (including a tackle for loss) and a quarterback hurry. Grimes, a true freshman, also had two tackles including one of the team’s four sacks against the Bears.

“All the guys flashed. They all had some positive plays,” Riley said. “They all had more positive plays than negative plays. That’s a group that’s got to have depth.

“It’s a long season. That’s a physical game up there. As active as we are and as hard as we play defensively, you’ve got to have a crew there. It was a good start. Will be excited to hopefully get a chance to add some of these guys back to that piece of the puzzle and continue to see these guys grow.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.