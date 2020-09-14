OU football: Lincoln Riley disappointed with COVID-19 absences in season opener

“Still, we've got to handle it better, regardless. We as a team, everyone, has got to (do) better. As we've seen, it can get out of hand or it can become a big problem so quickly," Riley said.

"Just one or two can turn into knocking so many people out so it's obviously something I've got to do a better job with (and) our players have got to do a better job with if we want to be able to have our full crew or close to it available for these Big 12 games.”

There were 10 injured players on site and three players -- defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges -- remain suspended.

Riley chose not to confirm players who missed Saturday’s win because of COVID.

Oklahoma didn’t have any positive results during Friday’s rapid testing, he said, saying that it was a culmination of what can happen with the contact tracing element.

One or two people can get knocked out in a hurry, he said.

Should there be a national standard for college football programs to publicly report COVID-19 positive test numbers during the season?

Riley said that’s a tough question to answer.