Oklahoma’s football team had nine players test positive for COVID-19 following their return to campus on Friday, Lincoln Riley told reporters via a Zoom call on Saturday afternoon.
The OU football coach received results earlier in the day.
The team was allowed to depart camp on July 8 given the uncertainty of college football’s future as well as in an effort to break up what possibly could have been seven straight weeks of practice.
The original plan was to allow for a break later in August, but Riley said this timetable allowed the program to react to any positive tests.
That is now what's happening.
“We’re disappointed by the news,” Riley said. “We’ve done such a tremendous job this entire time. You know when you give players time, there is a risk in that.
“This isn’t the NBA … we don’t have a bubble,” Riley added.
“We all have to continue to work to do a better job by all accounts. We’re still confident in the plan that we have. We reference the (month-long) success that we’ve had.”
Oklahoma went three consecutive weeks with zero positive tests in July, but did have one player register positive on the final week.
In addition to the nine players who tested positive, an undisclosed number of players are being isolated following contact tracing.
Riley said all of the positive COVID tests have been community-based infections coming away from the OU campus. He added that about 75% of the team remained in Norman during the week.
Hindsight can be 20-20, he said, when asked about allowing the players to depart.
"Do I regret it at the end of the day?" Riley said. "I know why we made the decision. At the end of the day, our players and our staff, when we're around this facility, have to do a great job whether it's a two-day break or whether we are just out of there for a night and back there in the morning.
"It's the same decisions and the same protocols that we have to go through. We have to be diligent and this is obviously a great example of that."