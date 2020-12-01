OU football: Lincoln Riley admits anxiety when taking COVID-19 tests due to emergence of cases

Lincoln Riley has taken a COVID-19 test three times a week since September.
With positive cases rapidly emerging within his Oklahoma football program, the coach admits to now getting a bit nervous while awaiting his results.
“Do I have anxiety when I take it? Yeah. Absolutely,” Riley said during Tuesday’s session with reporters. “I know we have a good plan in place if I were to test positive. But I absolutely have anxiety. I think every single person in our program right now have anxiety when they take that test.”
OU had to postpone last Saturday’s road game at West Virginia due to COIVD-19 results and contact tracing issues. Riley said he’s neither optimistic nor pessimistic that this Saturday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor will be played.
“You get through the week and see how it goes,” Riley said. “Hopefully we can get our numbers headed back in a more favorable trend but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”
Testing results released late Monday night displayed how much the numbers have surged over the past week.
There were 35 positive test results between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28 out of 451 tests administered to student-athletes (250) and staff members (201). The positive rate for student-athlete tests over that period was 9%, which is tied for the highest among the past 13 weeks.
The school doesn’t release results by sport, but Riley said on Tuesday that the virus has affected all parts of his program.
“We had one (non-coaching) staff member that was positive in August and then up until seven, eight, nine days ago, we hadn’t had one the entire time,” Riley said. “It’s quite a few people. I don’t know if I had as much anxiety when we were having all of that success but now seeing all the coaches across the country test positive – several that I know and have talked to – and I think several of them are like I’ve tried to do.
“The only time I don’t have a mask on is when I’m eating or when I go to sleep. I know a lot of these other guys have done the same thing and still gotten the virus.”
Former OU coach Bob Stoops has joined the football staff and is aiding in practices. Since he’s an institutional staff member (special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione), he’s allowed to work with the team, Riley said.
Riley said he hasn’t tested positive. But what would happen if he were forced to miss a game? How would the program be impacted?
“It’s our offense. I think it would create some changes for our guys, but those are changes that we’ve rehearsed,” Riley said. “Again, the hard thing in this is it’s simple to go write on a piece of paper that if I get COVID, and I’m out, then this person is going to do this and moving this person to that and this person to that and here we go.
“The hard thing is a situation where you have multiple out. What’s the plan if you’re out and this person is out and this person is out, too? It’s almost a little maddening to plan for. We have a set of plans that we would work our way down. But it’s just so difficult to say because to me, you have to look at the whole puzzle. If these couple of pieces are out, how do you put it back together?”
Riley was asked if there was a minimum of number of assistant coaches needed for a game. He answered that the program has a lot of contingencies “but I do think there’s a point where it becomes unreasonable. I do know that there have been several throughout the year, including a couple in this league, where that’s been the case, that there really wasn’t a staff to do it.
“What’s the minimum? Probably depends a little bit on who it is and just the combination of guys. Obviously, it’s going to be hard to play a football game if you can’t have a full-functioning staff.”
