OU football: Lincoln Riley admits anxiety when taking COVID-19 tests due to emergence of cases

The school doesn’t release results by sport, but Riley said on Tuesday that the virus has affected all parts of his program.

“We had one (non-coaching) staff member that was positive in August and then up until seven, eight, nine days ago, we hadn’t had one the entire time,” Riley said. “It’s quite a few people. I don’t know if I had as much anxiety when we were having all of that success but now seeing all the coaches across the country test positive – several that I know and have talked to – and I think several of them are like I’ve tried to do.

“The only time I don’t have a mask on is when I’m eating or when I go to sleep. I know a lot of these other guys have done the same thing and still gotten the virus.”

Former OU coach Bob Stoops has joined the football staff and is aiding in practices. Since he’s an institutional staff member (special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione), he’s allowed to work with the team, Riley said.

Riley said he hasn’t tested positive. But what would happen if he were forced to miss a game? How would the program be impacted?