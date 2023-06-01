Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Go figure, Sooner fans: Oklahoma will open Year 2 of the Brent Venables era with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Sooners’ Sept. 2 opener with Arkansas State is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, as announced in a series of game times and television information released by the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

OU’s Week 1 start time is one of four kickoff times now officially set for the Sooners 2023 season, the program’s last as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

OU will follows its season-opener against Arkansas State with a 5 p.m. visit to SMU on Sept. 9 in Week 2. The initial leg of a home-and-home series and the first meeting between the schools since 1995. will be shown on ESPN+.

The Sooners, who agreed on a pair of meetings with the Mustangs after non conference dates with future SEC foes were scrapped, are scheduled to visit SMU on Sept. 11, 2027.

OU will travel east and close its non conference slate in an afternoon visit to Tulsa on Sept. 16. The first meeting between the schools since 2015 is set for 2:30 p.m. inside Chapman Stadium. The contest will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2.

Perhaps fitting of the trend of early starts in recent seasons, OU will kick off its final regular season game in the Big 12 at 11 a.m. in a Black Friday matchup with TCU on Nov. 24 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The regular season finale will be broadcast on Fox.

The Sooners open conference play at Cincinnati on Sept. 23, part of a Big 12 slate highlighted by meetings with Texas (Oct. 7), Oklahoma State (Nov. 4) and BYU (Nov. 18). The remainder of OU’s television selections and start times in the fall will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice.

