OU football: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman 'really impressed' with Spencer Rattler

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has the attention of Kansas State coach Chris Klieman.

During Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call, Klieman was asked what stood out about Oklahoma.

“I’m really impressed with the quarterback. I know he played a few snaps in 2019. He’s really confident with a really strong arm and a really good athlete,” Klieman said. “Explosive team, as they always will be with Lincoln (Riley) coaching them. I was really impressed.”

Rattler was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week after his season-opening performance against Missouri State. The freshman was 14-of-17 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of work during the 48-0 victory.

Klieman was asked about how the development of young quarterbacks.

“Lincoln has had a phenomenal run with quarterbacks. The thing that I see … is instilling confidence in a young man, instilling the belief in a young man,” Klieman said. “When you have a guy who has had that much success, as Lincoln has, if I’m a young guy coming into that program, man I’m excited and hungry to learn from the best at their craft of coaching quarterbacks.”

