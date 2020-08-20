Oklahoma’s wide receivers will catch passes from their fourth quarterback in as many seasons.
Is that expected to be a big adjustment or will it be business as usual for the Sooners?
“We hear this question every year,” OU outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said this week. “Our job is to catch the ball. It doesn’t matter who throws it. You can put Snoopy back there. If he’s throwing it, it’s our job to make the throw right and catch it and advance the football.
“Who that guy is going to be, we really don’t care.”
The odds-on favorites to be delivering footballs are Spencer Rattler or Tanner Mordecai, but who will catch the passes?
Charleston Rambo is the only healthy receiver with experience. The redshirt junior has 51 career receptions for 868 yards and six touchdowns.
The Sooners have had to replace high-profile receivers like Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook, Marquise Brown and, most recently, CeeDee Lamb.
Rambo has the most returning experience, but no other receiver has more than 10 career receptions besides Jadon Haselwood, who will miss the season’s start after suffering a summer knee injury.
Simmons said he doesn’t believe there’s a need for an “alpha dog” in the wide receivers room. The veteran coach will rely on young talent to contribute to this season’s offense.
The team’s depth — especially in a time where COVID-19 could sideline players either through a positive test or contact tracing — will be a good thing, he said.
“Everybody in that room should strive for wanting to have success and wanting to be a guy that ball comes to on every play. And if you’re not that guy, I haven’t done a very good job of evaluating you and bringing you into the fold of the room,” Simmons said. “All of them cheer for each other and want to see everybody be successful, but in the same token, all of them want to be that guy that is achieving that success.”
While it is naturally assumed that Rambo will be the leader in the wide receivers room, Simmons said there are several guys who feel it’s their time.
“A lot of those guys are self-driven, so when you talk about the leadership and things of that nature, we’ve had some guys here that have done some great things,” Simmons said. “The guys that have been in that room that are currently still in that room, they’ve kind of watched and studied some of the things they’ve done in order to achieve a lot of the success they had. You got a lot of guys that are out there, who are hungry, who are passionate and want to be like their former buddies.”
Theo Wease had eight catches for 136 yards and two TDs as a freshman last season. His longest reception is 34 yards.
Drake Stoops (eight catches, 95 yards) and Trejan Bridges (seven catches, 82 yards) are the other top returning receivers, along with Austin Stogner (seven catches, 66 yards).
Bridges is expected to miss an unannounced amount of games due to an NCAA suspension before last year’s Peach Bowl.
Theo Howard (UCLA) and Obi Obialo (Marshall) are graduate transfers looking to make an impact this season. Both bring experience and playmaking ability.
Simmons said the first goal is to get them comfortable with the system and with the expectations of coaches.
“They have done a wonderful job. They are both, by nature, good quality young men. Being a good teammate is something that was a stretch or a pull for them. Had that been the case, they probably never would have gotten here,” Simmons said. “They both are doing a good job and been a positive influence in our program. Our expectation for them is as equally high as it is for anyone else in the program.”
One player closely watched will be true freshman Marvin Mims. He is the Texas high school record holder for career receiving yards (5,485) and in a season (2,629 as a senior). He had 117 catches and 32 TDs in his senior year at Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School.
“I’ve been very pleased with Marvin. I think coming in a semester (early) helped him a lot as far as learning the system,” Simmons said. “From a physical standpoint, obviously he had all those attributes prior to getting here. However, he has put on a lot more muscle since he’s been here.
“From a technical standpoint, he was a pretty polished kid coming out of high school. He’s stepped into a room with an opportunity with a sense of confidence and understanding that ‘I’m not just happy to be here but I belong here.’ He’s gone out and practiced and played with that same type of swagger.”