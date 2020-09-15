OU football: How long had it been since place-kicker Stephen Johnson played in a game? Try 1,062 days

Oklahoma place-kicker Stephen Johnson hadn’t attempted a field goal since playing at Blinn College in 2017.

On Saturday, Johnson filled in for an absent Gabe Brkic. He connected on attempts of 42 yards and 22 yards in the Sooners’ 48-0 victory over Missouri State.

The redshirt senior walk-on also made all six of his PATs en route to being named the Big 12 special teams player of the week.

“Stephen came in and did a tremendous job,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. “They counted it up. It had been like 1,062 days since he’s been in an actual game. And he goes out and is Big 12 special teams player of the week. That was cool for him. He also had a real nice team award that he won. He’s been a great story."

Brkic is an Associated Press preseason second-team All-American choice. He connected on all 17 of his field goal attempts last season. His status for the Sept. 26 game against visiting Kansas State remains unknown.

“I’m proud of the depth and the competition we have in that room,” Riley said. “It’ll be fun to see that thing continue to play out.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

