Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has decided to return to football.
Calcaterra made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, nine months after saying he was retiring from football after suffering multiple concussions while playing football.
“I am returning to football,” Calcaterra said in a note posted to social media. “This is something I’ve been thinking about since the day I stepped away.”
Calcaterra earned his bachelor’s degree last spring and was honored during Senior Night activities. He finished with 14 starts in 33 games. He caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns. His final scoring reception for the Sooners was in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game when his one-handed grab sealed his team’s victory.
He announced his retirement from football last November.
Calcaterra said he had conversations with OU before making his decision. He thanked coaches Lincoln Riley and Cale Gundy for working with him as well as his teammates, staff members and fans.
“Oklahoma will always be another home to me,” the Rancho Santa Margarita California native said. “I hope I can be welcomed back one day. I’m a Sooner for life.”
He ended his note by saying: “It means something different when you’ve been without the game. By any means necessary, I’m back. And I’m better. #WatchMe.”