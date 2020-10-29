OU football: Frustrated Lincoln Riley says his view on marijuana use, rehabilitation has changed '180 degrees'

Riley was asked if his views on marijuana have changed since he was in college.

The OU coach’s perspective has shifted.

“Yeah, it’s changed a ton. I mean, probably 180 degrees in other direction,” Riley said. “I grew up, and even as young coach, looking at it like this is just a lazy, dumb that thing people do, and if they do they should get punished. I mean, that’s kind of how I was raised. That’s how I was raised as coach.

“And then, until I started really learning, for a lot of people – not saying everybody, but for a lot of people – this isn’t performance-enhancing, this isn’t a party deal. For lot of people, it’s a major mental health issue. Major. And as I finally woke up and paid attention, with that realization in me finally being able to learn that and understand that, which took me too long, honestly, it shifted everything about how we handle that issue in our program.

“I’m very convinced we were totally handling it the wrong way. I’m not going to get too much into the details, but we totally shifted our way of thinking. We’ve had just a remarkable turnaround in a short time in our program on that whole issue. And the NCAA needs to wake up and figure that out too.