OU football: Former Union High School star Pat Fields embraces team captain role this season

Pat Fields was destined to be a leader on Oklahoma’s football team.
That was Lincoln Riley’s immediate thought upon meeting the former Union High School star.
“When we recruited him and got to know him, we could envision that this kid could come in here and potentially be a captain one day or be a leader in this program,” Riley said. “You could tell that he had some of those skills.”
When Fields joins his teammates for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kansas State, he’ll be one of two OU captains in the Big 12 opener. He was chosen alongside senior Creed Humphrey for the prestigious position.
Fields said being named a captain is “a huge honor and a privilege.” He said he began finding his voice on the football team last season.
“I knew Nev (Neville Gallimore) was leaving and Kenneth (Murray) was leaving, Parnell (Motley) was leaving, all the older guys were leaving,” Fields said. “I was kind of being groomed to be the next leader of the team. That’s whenever I started kind of finding my voice.
“But to be completely honest sometimes I’ll be thinking, ‘Dang, where’s Nev at? Where’s K-9 at?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m the old guy now.’ It’s still kind of a surprise to us because we didn’t get the offseason necessarily together. Sometimes it’s still a little bit of a surprise to me as well as the other guys on the team.”
Leadership isn’t just the voice that you have inside a program. It’s also producing on the field.
Fields was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection by league coaches last season after starting all 14 games at free safety. He was third on the team with 64 tackles and six tackles for loss.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Fields’ leadership qualities have accelerated since he joined the coaching staff.
“I think a lot of times what happens with guys, until you’re playing good football, until you’re a consistent member of any organization — but obviously I’ll speak to us defensively — the guys that have the biggest voice are, one, play, and then number two, play at a consistent level,” Grinch said. “It’s very difficult to be a leader if you’re constantly on the roller coaster, in terms of one, doing things right both on and off the field, but number two, if you’re one of those guys that is taking the appropriate opportunities to be a leader, which looks more like a positive role as opposed to a negative role.
“What Pat has done, he’s coupled the fact that he’s played and coupled with his ability to do things right consistently both on and off the field, and what happens in those instances Is you’ve got a voice that guys respond to. So he’s taken advantage of that. It suits him. It suits us. We need him to be that guy for us.”
Fields was a captain at Union, which is where he honed his craft.
“I think I kind of thrive in times of adversity or times of conflict and things like that, when guys are kind of searching what to do or a direction,” Fields said. “It helps me go hard. For example, this summer the little time we did have at workouts together, whenever the running or conditioning would get hard that would kind of make me go harder because I know if I go harder that’s going to bring other guys along.
“I always look for times of conflict and adversity and kind of step up and lead. I think it’s always come naturally to me. That’s how I was in high school and middle school and growing up.”
Fields is excited to see the defense continue to evolve in year two of the Grinch era.
Last year, he said the defense was focused on playing hard and straining to the ball.
“I think the biggest difference I've seen between last year's defense and this year's defense is we're attacking the field with a playmaking mindset, D-linemen, they're attacking the field with 'I've got to get a TFL, I've got to get a sack,' linebackers, same thing — TFLs and sacks — DBs, we're looking for PBUs and interceptions,” Fields said.
He’s prepared to lead the defensive charge.
“I've got to be the best representative for our team on and off the field, I've got to contribute more to the team, I've got to be better on the field, I've got to be a better playmaker, and all the things that come with being the captain. It's huge to me, it's an honor. I can't thank my teammates or coaches enough for trusting and believing in me,” Fields said.
Riley enjoys seeing Fields emerge as the face of the defense.
“To see it come together so quickly for him is a testament to the way he works,” Riley said. “He’s very consistent every day. He kind of handles all his business on the outside, does a great job in school. He’s a guy who has his stuff together. Because of that, he just continually gets better and better.
“It’s been a lot of fun to see.”
