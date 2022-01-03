OU football: Former UCF quarterback Gabriel transferring to Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, a former starting quarterback under Oklahoma’s incoming offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, announced on Twitter Monday night that he will transfer to the Sooners’ program.

The former UCF quarterback, who entered the transfer portal in November, was expected to start classes at UCLA on Monday.

The news comes hours after quarterback Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal to explore future options. Williams said that Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” in a statement released earlier in the day.

Gabriel played at UCF when Lebby was the quarterbacks coach during the 2019 season.

In three seasons, Gabriel threw 70 touchdowns passes against only 14 interceptions. He also passed for 8,041 yards during his career.

Gabriel missed the last nine games of UCF’s regular season after fracturing his left clavicle in the third week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.