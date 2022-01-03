 Skip to main content
OU football: Former UCF quarterback Gabriel transferring to Oklahoma
OU football: Former UCF quarterback Gabriel transferring to Oklahoma

  • Updated
UCF's Dillon Gabriel throws a pass in front of Jeff Lebby

Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) will reunite with former Knights assistant coach Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma.

 AP file photo

Dillon Gabriel, a former starting quarterback under Oklahoma’s incoming offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, announced on Twitter Monday night that he will transfer to the Sooners’ program.

The former UCF quarterback, who entered the transfer portal in November, was expected to start classes at UCLA on Monday.

The news comes hours after quarterback Caleb Williams announced he was entering the transfer portal to explore future options. Williams said that Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” in a statement released earlier in the day.

Gabriel played at UCF when Lebby was the quarterbacks coach during the 2019 season.

In three seasons, Gabriel threw 70 touchdowns passes against only 14 interceptions. He also passed for 8,041 yards during his career.

Gabriel missed the last nine games of UCF’s regular season after fracturing his left clavicle in the third week.

