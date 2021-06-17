OU football: Former LSU running back Tre Bradford reportedly joining Sooners

Former LSU running back and 2020 four-star recruit Kevontre “Tre” Bradford is now enrolled at Oklahoma, according to a report from SoonerScoop late Thursday afternoon.
Per SoonerScoop’s report, Bradford will join the Sooners this weekend. Neither Bradford or OU has formally announced the addition, but SI Sooners confirmed on Thursday that Bradford’s heading to Norman after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 2. Previously, Bradford’s name appeared in OU’s online student directory last Friday.
As a freshman at LSU, Bradford played only in the Tigers' final two games last season against Florida and Ole Miss. In those contests he rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.
On Dec. 22, Bradford was arrested for an alleged shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Baton Rouge. He was processed and booked at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center but was released on a misdemeanor summons, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
At Texas’ Lancaster High School, Bradford was the No. 11 running back prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. He was also considered the No. 19 player in Texas and the No. 151 recruit in the country.
Bradford now joins an Oklahoma running back room that lost three members during the offseason. Rhamondre Stevenson was drafted by the New England Patriots after a strong senior season, T.J. Pledger transferred to Utah, and Seth McGowan was suspended and then dismissed from the team following an alleged robbery.
Currently, the room beside Bradford is spearheaded by redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, junior Eric Gray and redshirt sophomore Marcus Major. Brooks opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Gray transferred to OU from Tennessee in January. Major rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns during Oklahoma’s 2020 slate.