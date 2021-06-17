OU football: Former LSU running back Tre Bradford reportedly joining Sooners

Former LSU running back and 2020 four-star recruit Kevontre “Tre” Bradford is now enrolled at Oklahoma, according to a report from SoonerScoop late Thursday afternoon.

Per SoonerScoop’s report, Bradford will join the Sooners this weekend. Neither Bradford or OU has formally announced the addition, but SI Sooners confirmed on Thursday that Bradford’s heading to Norman after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 2. Previously, Bradford’s name appeared in OU’s online student directory last Friday.

As a freshman at LSU, Bradford played only in the Tigers' final two games last season against Florida and Ole Miss. In those contests he rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

On Dec. 22, Bradford was arrested for an alleged shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Baton Rouge. He was processed and booked at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center but was released on a misdemeanor summons, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.

At Texas’ Lancaster High School, Bradford was the No. 11 running back prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. He was also considered the No. 19 player in Texas and the No. 151 recruit in the country.