OU football: Florida linebacker says Sooners 'not on our level. They're not SEC'

The last time that the Sooners played in a bowl game, LSU poured 63 points and 692 yards of offense on them. There’s been vast improvement since that contest.

“I feel like there's still a notion that we don't have a lot of respect as a defense when playing against those type of teams. So going against Florida, it's a great opportunity,” OU’s Nik Bonitto said. “They have a great offense, great team in general. And we just see there's a huge opportunity in front of us to prove ourselves as a defense and show we belong with one of the best in the nation. I feel like we're ready to take on that challenge, and we're ready to play a great team in Florida.”

OU’s players will get an opportunity to go home for Christmas after a few workouts. It wasn’t a decision made lightly, Riley said, considering the wide-ranging COVID issues across the nation.

“I just tried to weigh everything at this point. But we just couldn't get past the fact our guys hadn't been home, most of them, since June or July, and quite a few even well before that,” Riley said. “And so it was just very important to us for our guys to have an opportunity to be with their families over Christmas. So they'll get a couple of days there, Christmas and Christmas Eve, and then we'll get the guys back here and get a couple good days of prep in and head to Arlington.”