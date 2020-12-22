OU football: Florida linebacker says Sooners 'not on our level. They're not SEC'

The Cotton Bowl sits one week away, but one comment by a Florida player drew immediate attention during Tuesday’s availability with media.
Linebacker James Houston IV isn’t concerned about Oklahoma having a proximity advantage to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He is more focused on what his Southeastern Conference school will do in the Dec. 30 contest.
“I think this is more about what we want to put on film, what we want to put on tape, going out and just showing what the Florida Gators can do, showing that Oklahoma is a good matchup but they're not on our level,” Houston said during Tuesday’s media availability. “They're not SEC. They're not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”
The words likely won’t sit well for an OU team still feasting on any doubters.
The Sooners have had a chip-on-their-shoulder mentality all season. They are playing better, especially defensively, but were dragged so low after three straight College Football Playoff semifinal losses that anything can be taken personal.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley jokingly offered a gift basket to whoever didn’t vote for his players during the All-Big 12 honors. The lack of first-team selections, particularly on defense, seeming to provide motivation in the league championship win over Iowa State.
The last time that the Sooners played in a bowl game, LSU poured 63 points and 692 yards of offense on them. There’s been vast improvement since that contest.
“I feel like there's still a notion that we don't have a lot of respect as a defense when playing against those type of teams. So going against Florida, it's a great opportunity,” OU’s Nik Bonitto said. “They have a great offense, great team in general. And we just see there's a huge opportunity in front of us to prove ourselves as a defense and show we belong with one of the best in the nation. I feel like we're ready to take on that challenge, and we're ready to play a great team in Florida.”
OU’s players will get an opportunity to go home for Christmas after a few workouts. It wasn’t a decision made lightly, Riley said, considering the wide-ranging COVID issues across the nation.
“I just tried to weigh everything at this point. But we just couldn't get past the fact our guys hadn't been home, most of them, since June or July, and quite a few even well before that,” Riley said. “And so it was just very important to us for our guys to have an opportunity to be with their families over Christmas. So they'll get a couple of days there, Christmas and Christmas Eve, and then we'll get the guys back here and get a couple good days of prep in and head to Arlington.”
The team will be without senior cornerback Tre Brown. The Union High School graduate announced late Monday night that he is opting out of the Cotton Bowl to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Tre's made some big-time plays over the course of his career here, certainly highlighted by the interception at the tail end of the game this past weekend,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “That kind of serves as kind of a walk-off home run for Tre, which is great for him and obviously great for us.
“Anytime someone's down or, in this case — obviously, for different reasons — but that's your immediate mentality as a coach,” Grinch added. “2020 has highlighted that to the extreme in terms of we don't have this individual available, what a great opportunity for someone else. And so this year has taught us that. And I think it's a reminder to all of us, too, that it's not coach-speak when you say ‘next man up.’ That's been our reality and will continue to be.”
The Sooners are scheduled to arrive in Dallas on Tuesday, the day before the Cotton Bowl. The team is expected to hold a practice during the afternoon.