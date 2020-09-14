OU football: Does Big 12's CFP chances sink with unflattering losses to Sun Belt Conference?

The Big 12 Conference took some hits nationally after absorbing three home losses to Sun Belt Conference schools on Saturday.

Iowa State lost to Louisiana-Lafayette, Kansas State fell to Arkansas State and Kansas dropped a decision to Coastal Carolina.

OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call if there is a sense of urgency for a league representative to make the College Football Playoff after an unflattering start.

“I don’t think so. I think it’s still going to come down to winning. I think the team that wins our conference is going to be in great position, like it has been the last several years,” Riley said.

The coach pointed toward how different this year will be and how teams have to deal with COVID. Oklahoma has a number of starters missing from Saturday’s 48-0 win against Missouri State.

The puzzle will continue on a weekly basis.