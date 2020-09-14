 Skip to main content
OU football: Does Big 12's CFP chances sink with unflattering losses to Sun Belt Conference?

Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears

Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

The Big 12 Conference took some hits nationally after absorbing three home losses to Sun Belt Conference schools on Saturday.

Iowa State lost to Louisiana-Lafayette, Kansas State fell to Arkansas State and Kansas dropped a decision to Coastal Carolina.

OU coach Lincoln Riley was asked during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call if there is a sense of urgency for a league representative to make the College Football Playoff after an unflattering start.

“I don’t think so. I think it’s still going to come down to winning. I think the team that wins our conference is going to be in great position, like it has been the last several years,” Riley said.

The coach pointed toward how different this year will be and how teams have to deal with COVID. Oklahoma has a number of starters missing from Saturday’s 48-0 win against Missouri State.

The puzzle will continue on a weekly basis.

“There’s going to be unexpected losses around the country. There’s going to be a lot of shakeup. This deal with rosters is going to affect everybody. It’s going to affect everybody at some point in time and it’s going to be constant,” Riley said. “You are probably up for more unexpected ups and downs – not that we always have that, in college football we do – but I would be surprised if we don’t have as much or more than we’ve ever had.

“It’s a long way to go. It’s one game. It’s one sample size. Teams will continue to improve and we hope that we’re one of them.”

Eric Bailey

