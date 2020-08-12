Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (31) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (90) after Redmon's tackle for loss during the Big 12 championship football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Baylor Bears at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond was arrested overnight for suspension of DUI, according to a Norman Police Department report.

The sophomore defensive lineman was pulled over while driving a Jeep Wrangler around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Redmond executed a wide right turn while drifting into the inside line near the intersection of Boyd St. and University Blvd., according to a police affidavit.

Redmond had watery, bloodshot eyes and an odor associated with drinking alcoholic beverages, the report stated. Redmond told the arresting officer that he was driving from Campus Corner and drank two “Crown and Cokes.”

Redmond was arrested after a field sobriety test combined with his admission to drinking alcohol and physical signs of intoxication, the report stated.

Redmond agreed to a breath test after being transported to the Cleveland County Jail and two results registered a 0.10, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.

There was no immediate comment from OU regarding the arrest.

Big 12 football: 2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports