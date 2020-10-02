OU football: Defense fumbling away turnover battle against opponents

AMES, Iowa — The subject was emphasized in the beginning, became a trivial issue early and now is a glaring concern for Oklahoma’s defense.
The Sooners have only forced one turnover in its first two games this season. Of the 65 schools that have played this season, Oklahoma is tied for last nationally in takeaways.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said turnovers would be a focal point of his unit upon his arrival before the 2019 campaign. Getting the ball back quickly to OU’s quick-strike offense would be important.
It simply hasn’t happened.
OU has only forced a turnover in nine of 16 games played under Grinch. By comparison, the coordinator’s teams at Washington State (2015-17) only had three contests with zero takeaways during a 39-game stretch.
“We gotta own it as a coaching staff, specifically me,” Grinch said this week.
And then he asked the question that OU fans have often pondered.
“Why is every other team in the country — I’ll reiterate — every other team in the country finding a way to get those on a week in and week out basis?” Grinch rhetorically asked.
An Oklahoma interception was the deciding factor between a win and loss against Iowa State last season. The Sooners will be trying to win the turnover margin for the first time this season when plays the Cyclones on Saturday. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.
Creating turnovers can be unpredictable, but the defense can put themselves in better position through fundamentals and finishing tackles strong, Grinch said.
“Obviously the first thing you've gotta think about is getting ball carriers on the ground to give yourself obviously a chance to limit gains at all, but not every play is going to be a takeaway, but every play is an opportunity to be a takeaway,” Grinch said. “We've gotta be better finishers. We have to get hands on football in the under coverage in some of our pass routes. We've gotta be able to have a D-lineman get the hand up as they rush the passer. You can affect the flight of a football, whether you get a hand on it.
“So there's a number of different areas that we can help ourselves with. You just continue to emphasize. It pains me more to say it than probably you to hear it, but you just keep chipping away at it, you keep swinging the hammer and believe in our heart of hearts that we're coming out the other side.”
The Sooners had four turnovers in last weekend’s 38-35 loss to Kansas State. It’s only the second time that the offense had had that many giveaways since Lincoln Riley began calling plays in 2015.
“Takeaways are so contagious, man. I mean, they always are in football,” Riley said. “And so, we need to get on a run with it. I mean, there's no question, It's the equalizer. You can outplay a team all you want, for as long as you want, but if you lose the turnover margin big, that equalizes the whole thing in a hurry.”
What it comes down to is becoming a playmaker.
In key moments in the last few seasons, Nik Bonitto had a game-sealing interception at Baylor last season, Curtis Bolton and Caleb Kelly scored on fumble recoveries at West Virginia in 2018 and Steven Parker had a key scoop-and-score versus Georgia in the Rose Bowl during the 2017 season.
Nickel Brendan Radley-Hiles suggests that by playing your game, the takeaways will come.
"Right now, for me personally, every time I go out there and step on the field I just tell myself, 'Be myself, be you.' Go out there and have fun. Make plays,” Radley-Hiles said. “Be confident in everything you do. And whatever you see, just trust your instincts and just go. I don't think we have to tell yourself, 'I have to go be the guy that makes plays.' I don't think that's the route I take about it.
“I just say, 'Go out there and be you. Be you.' That's all it is."
