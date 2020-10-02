OU football: Defense fumbling away turnover battle against opponents

Creating turnovers can be unpredictable, but the defense can put themselves in better position through fundamentals and finishing tackles strong, Grinch said.

“Obviously the first thing you've gotta think about is getting ball carriers on the ground to give yourself obviously a chance to limit gains at all, but not every play is going to be a takeaway, but every play is an opportunity to be a takeaway,” Grinch said. “We've gotta be better finishers. We have to get hands on football in the under coverage in some of our pass routes. We've gotta be able to have a D-lineman get the hand up as they rush the passer. You can affect the flight of a football, whether you get a hand on it.

“So there's a number of different areas that we can help ourselves with. You just continue to emphasize. It pains me more to say it than probably you to hear it, but you just keep chipping away at it, you keep swinging the hammer and believe in our heart of hearts that we're coming out the other side.”

The Sooners had four turnovers in last weekend’s 38-35 loss to Kansas State. It’s only the second time that the offense had had that many giveaways since Lincoln Riley began calling plays in 2015.