OU football: David vs. Goliath for Bobby Petrino, Missouri State against No. 5 Sooners

Bobby Petrino coached against many lower-division opponents during his days at Arkansas and Louisville.

On Sept. 12, the new Missouri State head coach will guide his FCS team against No. 5 Oklahoma.

Instead of playing Goliath, Petrino’s team will have the role of David. What message will he have for the Missouri Valley Football Conference team from Springfield?

“What we need to focus on is try to get better as the game goes on,” Petrino said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “We need to understand how fast it’s going to be and be able to adjust to that and play hard.”

Missouri State will receive $600,000 for the nonconference game, according to a contract between the schools.

Petrino said he wants his team proud of a postgame video that shows great effort and fight for four quarters.

“Be a better football team in the second quarter than we were in the first quarter, but a better football team in the second half than we were in the first half,” Petrino said. “Gain something out of it as far as learning how to play, how to fight and how to compete.”

The Bears began preparation for the Sooners this week.