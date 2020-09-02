OU football: David vs. Goliath for Bobby Petrino, Missouri State against No. 5 Sooners

Bobby Petrino coached against many lower-division opponents during his days at Arkansas and Louisville.
On Sept. 12, the new Missouri State head coach will guide his FCS team against No. 5 Oklahoma.
Instead of playing Goliath, Petrino’s team will have the role of David. What message will he have for the Missouri Valley Football Conference team from Springfield?
“What we need to focus on is try to get better as the game goes on,” Petrino said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “We need to understand how fast it’s going to be and be able to adjust to that and play hard.”
Missouri State will receive $600,000 for the nonconference game, according to a contract between the schools.
Petrino said he wants his team proud of a postgame video that shows great effort and fight for four quarters.
“Be a better football team in the second quarter than we were in the first quarter, but a better football team in the second half than we were in the first half,” Petrino said. “Gain something out of it as far as learning how to play, how to fight and how to compete.”
The Bears began preparation for the Sooners this week.
“It was a good change of pace for our players and they got excited about it,” Petrino said. “We’ve had some good practices. … We’ve been on the practice field for a long time and they are looking forward to preparing for a football game and doing the things we need to do in our preparation work.”
Missouri State, coming off a 1-10 season, can now focus on newly crowned OU starting quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Petrino said he didn’t recruit Rattler, a redshirt freshman, to Louisville because a commitment was in place.
“I am aware of how good a player he is,” said Petrino, who coached 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at Louisville. “His ability to throw the football in the pocket and still have the athletic ability to run will certainly be a challenge.”
The season opener was a moving target for both programs. It originally was scheduled for Sept. 5 and moved up to Aug. 28. When the Big 12 announced its league schedule, the MSU-OU game settled on Sept. 12.
The whole time, anxiety took over the Missouri State program. Players didn’t know if the game would be played, especially with the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing season postponements.
Everything eased when the finalized date was announced. Petrino commended OU and athletic director Joe Castiglione for the school’s commitment to playing football.
OU also has been in lockstep for COVID-19 testing with Missouri State, which is using the same kits.
Petrino said testing would take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, with the final test being in the morning. During the five-hour ride, everyone will wear masks on the three buses needed for transportation.
Petrino has no ties with anyone on the Oklahoma coaching staff, but he said Lincoln Riley has done an “amazing job” during his time in Norman.
“His ability to lead an elite program and get the most out of his players (is impressive),” he said. “I’m one of his fans as far as watching what he does offensively and the different schemes and the different things he does each year. He’s innovated a lot of new stuff into offense.”
